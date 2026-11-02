Cebu City Retains Full SRP Ownership as Talisay Mayor Clarifies Corridor Plan

Talisay Mayor clarifies SRP corridor plans. Cebu City confirms exclusive ownership of South Road Properties. No legal claims by Talisay exist. Full details on the Jica loan and history.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony V. Gullas Jr. recently addressed confusion regarding his plans to develop the economic corridor along the South Road Properties area. While media reports suggested he intended to claim ownership of the reclaimed land, officials clarified that the mayor was referring to the infrastructure connecting Cebu City to Talisay. This clarification is crucial for understanding the jurisdictional boundaries of the South Road Properties project. The development aims to enhance tourism and commercial activity in the region.

Clarification Of South Road Properties Jurisdiction

Mayor Gerald Anthony V. Gullas Jr., often referred to as Mayor Samsam, announced initiatives to transform the local side of the economic corridor. He intended to expand commercial zones beyond gas stations to include restaurants and coffee shops. However, his references to the area as the South Road Properties corridor caused significant misunderstanding among the public and media outlets. The mayor was actually referring to the Cebu South Coastal Road, known locally as the CSCR.

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The Cebu South Coastal Road is the national road that traverses the area and connects Cebu City to Talisay City. It is distinct from the reclaimed land itself, which remains under the exclusive jurisdiction of Cebu City. Mayor Gullas used the popular name South Road Properties to describe the corridor leading to the south. This linguistic imprecision led to widespread interpretation that Talisay City claimed ownership of the property within the reclaimed area.

Public Reaction And Official Corrections

The ambiguity in the mayor's statements triggered strong reactions from local observers and former government officials. Nigel Paul C. Villarete, the former Cebu City administrator and ex-city planning coordinator, publicly demanded corrections from the news media. Villarete stated that the information suggesting Talisay ownership was factually incorrect and misleading to the public. He emphasized that no part of the South Road Properties belongs to Talisay City.

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The reaction was fueled by suspicion that the Talisay government was attempting to usurp the South Road Properties brand. Some commentators feared that this move signaled a revival of claims to parts of the reclaimed area. Mayor Samsam's use of phrases like side of the corridor and portion of the area contributed to this interpretation. However, the language used by the mayor described the road, not the land parcels within the reclamation project.

Historical Context Of The Reclamation Project

The South Road Properties project was initiated by the Regional Development Council Central Visayas with civil works starting in 1997. The project was completed in 2004 and was financed by a Japan International Cooperation Agency loan. The loan amounted to 12.35 billion yen, which is approximately 4.65 billion pesos. This financing was secured through the Land Bank of the Philippines for a period of 27 years.

The Cebu City Government fully paid the last amortization of the loan in August 2022. This payment occurred during the term of former Mayor Mike Rama. The full settlement of the loan underscores Cebu City's sole financial responsibility for the project. It also reinforces the legal and factual basis for Cebu City's exclusive ownership of the 300-hectare reclaimed land.

Legacy Of Previous Ownership Claims

Historical claims regarding Talisay ownership were previously made by Eddie Gullas, the grandfather of the current mayor. Eddie Gullas served as Talisay mayor from 2016 to 2019 and passed away on November 6, 2025. During his tenure, he publicly claimed that Talisay City owned part of the South Road Properties. He argued that Cebu City had encroached into areas he believed belonged to Talisay, alleging over 50 hectares were under Talisay jurisdiction.

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Despite these public assertions, no legal claim was ever filed in court regarding the land ownership dispute. The Talisay City Government, under the Eddiegul account, acknowledged Cebu City's ownership of the majority of the project. Eddie Gullas also disputed the narrative that former Mayor Tomas Osmeña was the sole brainchild of the project. He stated in 2010 that the project was packaged as part of the Regional Development Council investment program.