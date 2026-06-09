Cebu City Reports First Human Rabies Death of 2026 Amid Vaccine Shortage

A senior citizen in Cebu City died from rabies in February 2026, the city's first human case this year, after a budget cut left only half of the dog population vaccinated. Veterinary officials warn of continued risk and urge vigilance.

Cebu City has recorded its first human rabies death of 2026, a tragedy that highlights the severe consequences of budget cuts to the city's animal vaccination program.

The victim, a senior citizen, passed away in February after being bitten by an animal in October 2025. According to the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), the individual delayed seeking medical care, allowing the rabies virus to silently incubate for months before attacking the central nervous system. Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is almost universally fatal, making this case a stark warning for the city's residents.

The death comes amid a concerning plateau in animal rabies cases, with 32 cases in 2024, 31 in 2025, and already 15 in the first half of 2026, indicating that the virus continues to circulate actively among the city's animal population. To effectively control rabies, veterinary guidelines recommend vaccinating at least 70% of the domestic animal population to achieve herd immunity.

However, Cebu City is falling far short of this target. DVMF head Jessica Maribojoc estimated that approximately 50% of the city's 170,000 dogs remain completely unvaccinated. The root cause is a sudden reduction in the city's budget for vaccine procurement, which has left the department unable to sustain its mass vaccination campaigns. While the city had previously conducted intensive house-to-house vaccination drives, these were scaled back during the pandemic, leading to a drop in collective immunity.

Now, despite training a larger network of local vaccinators, the government lacks sufficient doses to fuel these efforts. Maribojoc noted that control is possible if the target numbers are achieved, but currently the department is operating in survival mode, relying on emergency loans of vaccines from neighboring local government units to keep their immunization schedule from collapsing entirely. The vaccine shortage has created an unequal safety landscape across Cebu City's barangays.

Wealthier neighborhoods can afford to purchase vaccines through independent corporate procurement, while underfunded areas remain exposed to wandering unvaccinated animals. The DVMF is urging barangay officials to seek their own supply chains once stability returns, but for now, the burden falls on individual residents. Every animal scratch or bite must be treated as a potential medical emergency.

The wound should be flushed immediately with running water and soap for at least fifteen minutes, followed by prompt transport to a medical facility for post-exposure prophylaxis. However, with unstable local stocks, residents cannot assume that their barangay health center has an active supply of rabies vaccines. Until the city government restores full funding to its veterinary biologics budget, navigating the streets of Cebu City will require heightened personal caution and awareness of the risks posed by unvaccinated animals





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Rabies Cebu City Vaccine Shortage Public Health Animal Control

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