Cebu City Reports Crime-Free Start to Public School Year

One week into the opening of classes in Cebu City public schools, the Cebu City Police Office reports no incidents of students falling victim to crime. Authorities attribute the smooth and peaceful situation to heightened police presence, including Police Assistance Desks inside and outside schools, roving patrols, and collaboration with traffic officials to ensure student safety, especially when crossing roads. With the upcoming start of private schools and colleges, police warn of potential traffic congestion and are maintaining visible patrols and elevated outposts near educational institutions to deter criminal activity against youth.

One week after the opening of classes in Cebu City 's public schools , the Cebu City Police Office ( CCPO ) has not received any reports of students becoming victims of crime.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, Deputy City Director for Administration at the CCPO, the situation across the city's 57 large and small schools has been smooth and peaceful. Police Assistance Desks, established both inside and outside school premises, continue to operate. Assigned police personnel are tasked with assisting and addressing concerns from students, parents, and teachers.

One priority is guiding students in crossing roads to avoid vehicular accidents, with support from traffic personnel of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO). Police have also warned of possible increased traffic congestion when private schools and colleges begin classes, and thus will not leave areas outside schools unattended. Besides officers deployed at schools, members of the Mobile Patrol Unit and Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit are conducting roving patrols on city streets to respond quickly to any criminal incidents.

Elevated police outposts remain in place along major roads, including near schools, to help monitor and prevent crime targeting youth. Oriol clarified that these personnel are instructed to patrol within a 100-meter radius of their stations





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Cebu City School Safety Police Presence Traffic Management Crime Prevention Students Public Schools CCPO

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