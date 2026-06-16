Cebu City Police Report Stable Security in Public Schools a Week After Class Opening

Authorities confirm no crime incidents involving students in Cebu City public schools and outline ongoing safety measures, including police assistance desks, traffic coordination, and anti-gang and anti-fraternity recruitment initiatives.

Over a week since the commencement of classes in public schools across Cebu City , the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reports a stable peace and order situation with no incidents involving students falling victim to crime, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration.

Oriol emphasized that security measures remain robust across the city's 57 public elementary and high schools. Police Assistance Desks are actively operating both inside and near school premises, staffed by officers dedicated to assisting students, parents, and teachers with any issues. A key responsibility is coordinating with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to ensure students cross roads safely and prevent vehicular accidents.

With traffic congestion anticipated to intensify once private schools and colleges reopen, the police presence outside schools will be maintained. Beyond school-based deployments, the Mobile Patrol Unit and Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit patrol major roads for rapid incident response. Elevated police outposts are strategically positioned along major thoroughfares and near schools to deter criminal activity, with roving patrols covering a 100-meter radius around educational institutions.

The CCPO is also monitoring potential gang-related activities within schools, a concern highlighted during Oplan Pakigsandurot community dialogues. Another parental worry is the recruitment of students into fraternities. The police plan to collaborate with civic and fraternity leaders to discourage such recruitment, especially among elementary and high school students, and to prevent exposure to harmful vices near schools.

Additionally, the CCPO is scheduled to visit major schools to deliver lectures on crime prevention and the dangers of illegal drug use for both students and teachers





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