Cebu City Police Launches Proficiency Firing Program to Boost Firearms Skills

The Cebu City Police Office has inaugurated a Proficiency Firing Program at a renovated range, aiming to enhance officers' marksmanship and operational readiness. Led by Police Colonel George Ylanan, the mandatory training underscores the importance of firearm discipline and safety in law enforcement.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) launched a new Proficiency Firing Program on Monday, June 1, 2026, at a renovated firing range within Camp Sotero Cabahug.

The initiative is designed to elevate the firearms skills and operational readiness of police officers in Cebu City. The opening ceremony was led by Police Colonel George Ylanan, CCPO chief, and attended by council representatives including City Councilor Paul Labra and council Chief of Staff Arnel Tancinco. The program's core objective is to bolster officers' handling capabilities, marksmanship, and overall preparedness for law enforcement duties. Col.

Ylanan stressed that firearm proficiency is essential for effective and safe police work, fostering discipline, accuracy, sound judgment, and responsible weapon use. Following the launch, all CCPO personnel will follow scheduled firing exercises managed by certified range officers and safety staff. While Col. Ylanan did not specify potential penalties for failing to meet standards, he mandated participation for all members.

This mandatory training is part of a broader effort to reinforce the force's reputation as "Cebu's Finest" through continuous skill development and professional excellence





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Cebu City Police Office Proficiency Firing Program George Ylanan Firearms Training Marksmanship

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