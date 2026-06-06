Cebu City Police Launch Proficiency Firing Program to Enhance Firearms Skills

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has initiated a Proficiency Firing Program to improve the firearms handling and shooting skills of its personnel, with a focus on discipline, safety, and public protection.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has formally launched its Proficiency Firing Program , a new initiative designed to bolster the firearms proficiency and tactical readiness of its officers.

The program, which began on Monday, June 1, 2026, at the firing range of Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue in Cebu City, aims to ensure that all police personnel are highly skilled in the safe and effective use of their service weapons. On the third day of the program, approximately fifty new police recruits, all holding the rank of Patrolman, were the first to undergo the intensive training.

The session focused heavily on fundamental marksmanship, weapon handling, and live-fire exercises. Christopher Panis, a retired police officer and the current lead trainer for the CCPO's new recruits, emphasized the critical importance of consistent and proper firearms training. He noted that the training center typically uses higher-caliber firearms during standard instruction, which differs from the standard-issue, lower-caliber weapons officers now utilize in the field.

This discrepancy, he explained, necessitates additional familiarization with the 9mm caliber, which is the most common sidearm issued by the government. Panis stressed that ongoing training is non-negotiable, urging all police officers in Cebu City to regularly practice and refine their shooting skills regardless of their years of service. He believes that continuous skill maintenance is paramount for both officer safety and the safety of the public they serve.

This philosophy aligns with a broader vision articulated by the CCPO leadership. One of the stated goals of the program is to restore the esteemed reputation of the Cebu City Police, striving to reclaim its former moniker, "Cebu's Finest.

" Police Colonel George Ylanan, the Chief of the Cebu City Police Office, confirmed that the city government has provided full support for the initiative, notably by supplying the ammunition required for the extensive live-fire drills. This logistical backing ensures that training can proceed without interruption, allowing all personnel to consistently hone their skills.

According to Ylanan, the overarching objective is to maintain a high level of operational readiness across the entire force, enabling officers to provide more effective protection and service to the community. The Proficiency Firing Program represents a significant investment in professional development and a concrete step toward achieving a more disciplined, capable, and trusted police service for the city





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Cebu City Police Proficiency Firing Program Firearms Training Police Recruits 9Mm Caliber Camp Sotero Cabahug Police Colonel George Ylanan Cebu's Finest Law Enforcement

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