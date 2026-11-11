Cebu City Police Hunt Jerome Abella for Murder of Marjorie Llaguno

Cebu City Police are conducting a hot pursuit operation for security guard Jerome Abella, who allegedly shot and killed former girlfriend Marjorie Llaguno on November 10, 2026.

The Cebu City Police Office has launched an intensive manhunt for Jerome Abella, a thirty-seven-year-old security guard and active employee of a private security agency. Abella is the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of Marjorie Llaguno, a cashier who worked at a pharmacy located on V. Rama Avenue in Brgy. Calamba. The deadly incident occurred on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and has triggered a massive law enforcement response in the region.

Police Launches Hot Pursuit Operation

Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, serving as the deputy city director for operations, confirmed that authorities have not yet determined whether Abella surrendered or was apprehended after reports indicated he was hiding in the Province of Cebu. Pelare stated that the Cebu City Police Office is committing its entire force to a hot pursuit operation to ensure the suspect is captured. The police leadership emphasized that they will not rest until Abella is taken into custody to provide justice for the victim and her family.

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Alleged Domestic Dispute Fuels Crime

Initial intelligence suggests that the murder was driven by Abella's refusal to accept the end of his romantic relationship with Llaguno. The suspect previously worked as a security guard at the pharmacy where Llaguno was employed, and the two engaged in a personal relationship. However, Llaguno ultimately decided to terminate the partnership, a decision that Abella allegedly found unacceptable and responded to with threats of harm.

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Shooting Incident Details and Soco Findings

Llaguno was traveling home from her residence in Brgy. Guadalupe when she boarded a shared jeepney along V. Rama Avenue. Upon arrival at that specific location, Abella, who was riding a motorcycle, confronted her and opened fire. According to the Scene of the Crime Operation team, Llaguno sustained two fatal gunshot wounds, one to her head and another to her neck. These injuries were consistent with a targeted execution-style attack by the perpetrator on his former partner.

Charges and Future Legal Proceedings

As of this writing, formal criminal charges have not yet been filed against Jerome Abella due to the ongoing nature of the pursuit and investigation. The media outlet XFM Cebu reported that initial information regarding the case remains preliminary. Authorities are currently verifying all details to ensure that the correct legal case is prepared and submitted against the suspect once he is finally in custody. The community remains on high alert as the police continue their search.