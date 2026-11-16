Cebu City Police Arrest Protester After Effigy Burning Sparks Clash

Tensions escalate at Cebu City protest against Donald Trump during ASEAN Summit. Police detain suspect after effigy burning violates safety protocols, causing a clash with officers.

Police in Cebu City apprehended a demonstrator following a tense clash during a rally on Colon Street on the morning of Monday, November 16, 2026. The incident occurred shortly after protesters burned an effigy, a direct violation of safety agreements and police instructions regarding public hazards.

Protesters March Against Trump Visit

A coalition of university students and militant groups marched from Fuente Osmeña to Colon Street in Cebu City. Their demonstration opposed the visit of United States President Donald Trump to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit. Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare of the Cebu City Police Office estimated between 400 and 450 participants attended the gathering.

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The demonstration took place without a valid permit for the specific location or time. The Cebu City Police Office authorized the progressive groups to conduct their program on Colon Street from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. This window was designed to ensure public safety and minimize traffic disruptions during the summit week.

Effigy Burning Triggers Safety Violation

Tensions escalated when protesters ignited an effigy despite explicit police warnings about nearby electric wires. Colonel Pelare identified the burning as a public hazard due to the dense network of electrical cables surrounding the area. The action directly contravened the safety protocols established by law enforcement to protect the crowd.

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The police had requested the demonstrators cease the burning activity immediately. When the group refused to comply, the atmosphere became aggressive. This defiance led to a physical altercation where police officers claimed they were assaulted by the protesters.

Clash Injures Officer and Raises Questions

During the confrontation, a member of the Cebu City Police Office sustained injuries. A representative from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office intervened with a fire extinguisher to put out the burning effigy. The intervention caused further confusion as protesters grabbed the extinguisher.

The police launched an investigation to identify the individual who burned the effigy and assaulted the officer. They maintained that their presence was necessary to prevent accidents and ensure the security of all attendees, including the protesters themselves.

Political Groups Deny Police Arrest Claims

Bayan Muna, a prominent political party, denied allegations that their members or students were arrested. They stated clearly that no affiliated individuals participated in the Colon Street rally. This contradicts claims by the police regarding the detention of specific suspects.

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Colonel Pelare emphasized that the police continue to uphold human rights. They acknowledged the constitutional right to assembly while stressing the need to adhere to safety regulations. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek to determine the full extent of the violations and injuries.