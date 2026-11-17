The Cebu City Police Office welcomes an impartial probe into injuries to two journalists and two officers during the Nov. 16 anti-Pax Silica protest on Colon Street, while maintaining its personnel did not initiate violence.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has expressed openness to an impartial investigation into the reported injuries of two journalists during the Nov. 16 anti-Pax Silica protest along Colon Street, while maintaining that its personnel did not initiate violence.

Police Claim Maximum Tolerance During Protest

The statement was issued Monday night, Nov. 16, as tensions continued over the handling of the demonstration. The CCPO said its personnel acted to maintain public order and ensure public safety under existing laws, police operational procedures and human rights standards. It said officers exercised maximum tolerance and allowed the demonstrators to proceed despite the absence of a rally permit, respecting their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

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However, the CCPO maintained that burning an effigy violated Batas Pambansa 880, or the Public Assembly Act. It said the activity along Colon Street posed risks because smoke could obstruct motorists visibility, flying embers could injure people nearby and fumes from burning materials could affect public health. Earlier, Lt. Col.

Gerard Ace Pelare, deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, said authorities allowed the demonstration to continue from 9 a.m. to noon despite organizers failure to secure a permit. Pelare said police deployed personnel to manage traffic and maintain order. He explained that Colon Street was not among the designated freedom parks where people could hold public assemblies without a permit.

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Despite nga wala silay permit, we made sure nga we practiced maximum tolerance (Despite their lack of a permit, we made sure to practice maximum tolerance), Pelare said. He added that the confrontation began when protesters burned an effigy despite an earlier police request to stop because of overhead electrical wires and the risk of fire.

The station commander tried to stop the burning, Pelare added, but some demonstrators allegedly became aggressive when personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) attempted to extinguish the fire. He also claimed that protesters took hold of a fire extinguisher brought by disaster response personnel, triggering a commotion. The CCPO reported that two police officers sustained minor injuries.

Injured Police Patrolmen Identified by PRO 7

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) identified the two members of the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) contingent who were injured as Police Patrolman Anatan and Police Patrolman De Lima. The two policemen reportedly tried to put out the burning effigy but were allegedly pushed by some protesters and struck with hard objects, resulting in their injuries.

Police Brigadier General Rogelio Raymundo Jr., acting regional director of PRO 7, said his personnel responded to protect lives and ensure public safety. We fully recognize and respect the constitutional rights of every Filipino to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. These are rights that we are duty-bound to protect.

However, we also urge everyone to exercise these rights responsibly and follow existing laws, rules, and regulations. The right to protest does not exempt anyone from complying with the law or putting the safety of others at risk, Raymundo said.

Despite its support for the police response, PRO 7 said it will also conduct its own investigation to establish what really happened during the incident and identify those responsible for allegedly assaulting the two police personnel, as well as any other violations of the law. It added that appropriate charges will be filed against anyone found responsible, in accordance with due process.

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Police Open Investigation Into Journalist Injuries

The CCPO also said it is prepared to investigate allegations that two members of the media were injured during the incident. It urged the two media practitioners to formally file their complaints so their allegations could be properly addressed. The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) Cebu reported that one journalist was struck by a police shield, while another inhaled fire extinguisher powder discharged by police personnel.

NUJP Cebu condemned what it described as police violence against media workers, and called on the CCPO and Police Regional Office Central Visayas to investigate the incident and hold responsible officers accountable. It also said that student journalists covering the protest deserved protection. Human rights group Karapatan Central Visayas also condemned the police response in a statement on Monday.

The group alleged that officers wearing riot gear manhandled protesters, discharged fire extinguishers directly at them and attempted to arrest 15 demonstrators as the program was about to end following the burning of an effigy of United States President Donald Trump. Karapatan said the Cebu incident formed part of a wider crackdown on protests held nationwide alongside the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Manila.

It cited the arrest of more than 300 Southern Tagalog Lakbayan delegates in Muntinlupa, nine activists during a workers protest in Manila and 23 participants in mobilizations in Bulacan. The group compared the arrests and alleged police abuses under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with the suppression of democratic freedoms during the dictatorship of his father, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The University of the Philippines Cebu Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Academic Freedom and Human Rights (CAFHR) also called for an impartial investigation and accountability.

Groups Call For Impartial Probe And Accountability

It reminded police to observe maximum tolerance under Section 3(c) of Batas Pambansa 880, which requires officers to exercise the highest degree of restraint when managing public assemblies. Peaceful dissent is not a crime, CAFHR said. Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas Cebu challenged the police account, reporting injuries among protesters and around five attempted arrests, including those involving peasant advocates.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Central Visayas also opposed the Pax Silica initiative, describing it as a threat to the countrys natural resources and communities. The CCPO reiterated that it respects freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and freedom of the press, but said the exercise of these rights should not endanger public safety. The police and CDRRMO response was guided by the responsibility to prevent possible injuries, accidents and other untoward incidents, the CCPO said.

We respect the constitutional rights of people, but the safety and welfare of the general public must not be compromised. The CCPO firmly maintained that its personnel did not instigate the disturbance, saying they were merely performing their duties to maintain peace and order during the protest and ensure public safety in accordance with the Constitution. The police office also stressed that its personnel followed the Police Operational Procedures and respected the protesters human rights and freedom of expression.