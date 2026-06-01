Cebu City Leaders Re-evaluate Garbage Management After Deadly Landfill Accident

Cebu City is struggling to manage its waste after a deadly landfill accident and skyrocketing emergency hauling fees. The City is re-evaluating its garbage management policies and exploring alternative solutions to ensure public safety and reduce costs.

A deadly landfill accident and skyrocketing emergency hauling fees are forcing Cebu City leaders to completely re-evaluate how the City manages its garbage. Following a tragic trash slide on January 8, 2026, temporary dump sites are growing heavily congested while local officials hunt for safer, long-term alternatives.

The choice of where to dump the city's waste carries severe financial consequences. Before shifting operations, Cebu City paid P1,100 per ton to dispose of its garbage at the Binaliw landfill. Hauling garbage to an alternative site in Aloguinsan has raised that cost significantly to P3,906 per ton for the 700 tons transported there. This massive price increase is straining city resources, making a prolonged reliance on distant landfills financially unsustainable.

Public safety remains the primary reason the City is taking on these extraordinary expenses. The Binaliw facility was closed following a catastrophic trash slide on January 8 that killed 36 workers and one rescuer. Although environmental regulators recently permitted limited operations in a separate engineered cell, local officials have delayed a return to the site. Managing waste safely requires independent verification that the operational areas are structurally secure to prevent another industrial tragedy from happening.

Urban waste management often suffers when local governments depend on a single private contractor without enough oversight. After the January disaster, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) issued a cease and desist order to the facility. While regulators recently lifted parts of this order, the Cebu City Council questioned the lack of public information surrounding the cleanup and the structural state of the facility. To resolve these doubts, Mayor Nestor Archival suspended plans to resume dumping at Binaliw.

Instead, he opted to form the Solid Waste Crisis Task Force. This independent team is evaluating whether the operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., has met all necessary safety adjustments. The task force is actively inspecting the landfill to ensure that the designated disposal cell is entirely separate from the section that collapsed.

Meanwhile, the City continues to use a temporary transfer station at the South Road Properties. An estimated 18,000 tons of waste has accumulated there, which is down from a previous peak of 21,000 tons. The immediate future of Cebu City's waste policy depends entirely on the technical findings of the Solid Waste Crisis Task Force. A positive safety report will allow the City to resume local dumping, which will immediately reduce transport costs.

On the other hand, negative findings will force the City to sustain its expensive contract with Aloguinsan while looking for alternative regional dump sites. For long-term stability, the City Council is currently reviewing a proposal to build a brand-new local waste processing facility. This plan involves a P360-million loan from the Land Bank of the Philippines to establish a waste and materials recovery facility at the North Reclamation Area in Barangay Mabolo.

Because Cebu City currently has no outstanding debt and maintains strong borrowing power, financing the project is not the primary challenge. Instead, the true test for city leadership is how quickly they can build this sustainable infrastructure before emergency hauling costs completely deplete the city's funds





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cebu City Landfill Accident Garbage Management Emergency Hauling Fees Public Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

18 Vendors Arrested for Selling Powdered Detergent on Cebu City StreetsThe Cebu City Police Office arrested 18 vendors for selling powdered detergent on the streets, violating a city ordinance against roadside selling due to traffic congestion. The vendors were intercepted along Gorordo Avenue, issued warnings, and turned over to local authorities.

Read more »

70 Cebu Provincial Employees Promoted and RegularizedCebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro led the appointment and regularization of 70 provincial employees on June 1, 2026, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol. The governor expressed pride in recognizing the employees' years of service and dedication to Cebu's development. Among those promoted were Provincial Accountant Janet Guaren and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Marirose Lopez. The Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center also saw the addition of new staff including prison guards, a nurse, an assistant warden, and an administrative officer.

Read more »

Cebu City mibalik og labay og basura sa AloguinsanNibalik ang Dakbayan sa Sugbo sa paglabay sa mga basura ngadto sa Lungsod sa Aloguinsan human malangan ang plano sa pagbalik sa operasyon sa Binaliw landfill.Ki

Read more »

4 Cebu City schools remain closed before new school yearFOUR schools in Cebu City remain unoccupiable as School Year 2026–2027 approaches because of damage caused by two major disasters in 2025 that continue to affec

Read more »