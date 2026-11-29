An 80-year-old woman died in Cebu City after being struck by a speeding motorcycle driven by Jesmar Basaya on N. Bacalso Avenue. Basaya tested positive for alcohol and faces criminal charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

An 80-year-old grandmother has died at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) following a severe traffic accident involving a speeding motorcycle on N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City. The fatal incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 29, 2026, in Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo. The victim was struck by a KTM Duke motorcycle driven by Jesmar Basaya, 31, a resident of Urban Deca Homes in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

The Accident on N. Bacalso Avenue

The tragedy unfolded at 5:05 AM when the victim was crossing the street. According to the investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the motorcycle was traveling north on N. Bacalso Avenue at high speed. The elderly woman was attempting to cross from one side to the other when she was hit by the rapidly moving vehicle.

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The impact of the collision was described as forceful. The victim was thrown off the motorcycle and fell onto the concrete road surface. This fall resulted in extensive and catastrophic injuries that ultimately proved fatal. Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries and was confirmed dead at the Cebu City Medical Center.

Driver Testifies and Fleeing Arrest

Jesmar Basaya, the 31-year-old driver, was taken into custody by the TEU at the scene of the accident. His motorcycle was also seized and secured as part of the evidence. During the initial investigation, officers observed signs suggesting Basaya had been consuming alcohol prior to operating the vehicle.

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Consequently, Basaya was subjected to an Alcohol Breath Analyzer (ABA) test. The results of the test came back positive, indicating that his blood alcohol concentration was significantly above the legal limit. This positive result forms the basis for additional citations against him beyond the criminal charges for the fatal accident.

Legal Charges and Administrative Actions

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jomar Medil, head of the TEU at the CCPO, confirmed that legal proceedings are underway against Basaya. He is being charged with Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code. This charge addresses the fatal nature of the accident caused by his negligent driving.

In addition to the criminal case, Basaya faces administrative penalties. He was cited for driving with a Temporary Operators Permit (TOP) while being positive for alcohol. Furthermore, his motorcycle registration was found to be expired, leading to additional citation tickets. These factors compound the severity of his legal liabilities.

Police Request License Revocation and Drug Tests

The Cebu City Police Office has officially requested the Land Transportation Office 7 to revoke Basaya's driver's license due to his positive alcohol test and the fatal accident. This administrative move aims to prevent him from driving legally in the future until all legal requirements are met.

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Additionally, the police have mandated that Basaya undergo a drug test. This request was sent to the Regional Forensic Unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to comply with the mandates of Republic Act 10586. This comprehensive testing ensures that no other substance impairment contributed to the reckless driving that led to the grandmother's death.