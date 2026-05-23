Cebu City Government-proposed moral recovery program faces legal review over separation of Church and State concerns

The Cebu City Government's proposed moral recovery program, which involved a weekly 45-minute Bible Study Fellowship for employees, was reviewed in light of potential constitutional issues involving the separation of Church and State. Employees raised concerns, and a review was sought from the City Legal Office (CLO). The CLO issued an opinion stating that the program could proceed if participation was truly voluntary. HR officials endorsed the matter to the City Council for guidance and possible policy action, making it a policy matter requiring further deliberation.

The Cebu City Government 's proposed moral recovery program , which included a weekly 45-minute Bible Study Fellowship for employees, was put through a legal review due to concerns regarding the separation of Church and State.

The program was subject to scrutiny as it operated within a government program, with questions raised about whether it implied official expectation or obligation. Employees under the City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program (Champ) raised concerns, seeking a review from the City Legal Office (CLO). The CLO acknowledged potential constitutional issues but emphasized that participation in religious activities must remain strictly voluntary.

The program was formally endorsed by HR officials to the City Council for guidance and policy action, placing the issue under official legislative scrutiny





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Cebu City Government Moral Recovery Program Bible Study Fellowship Separation Of Church And State City Legal Office

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