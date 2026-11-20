Floranti Cavan Delima, a 48-year-old fire volunteer, was killed in Cebu City when an intoxicated rider collided with him on the Transcentral Highway.

Floranti Cavan Delima, a 48-year-old fire volunteer assigned to the Maguikay Fire Sub-Station, died following a fatal traffic incident along the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Babag, Cebu City. The collision occurred at 5:57 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in Sitio Maling, resulting in the immediate loss of a dedicated public safety official.

Details of the Fatal Collision

The Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office investigated the crash, determining that two motorcycles were traveling in opposite directions when the accident took place. Delima was operating a Yamaha NMAX motorcycle, traveling uphill toward Balamban, while the other rider, Axel Oliver Costelo, was driving a Yamaha Aerox downhill toward the city center.

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According to statements from the driver of the Aerox, Costelo crossed into the opposing lane at the accident site. This maneuver placed his vehicle directly in the path of Delima's oncoming motorcycle, leading to a severe head-on collision. The force of the impact was significant enough to throw both riders from their machines and drag them several meters from the point of impact.

Police Findings and Driver's Condition

Flori Cavan Delima was rushed to Perpetual Succor Hospital but was declared dead on arrival at 6:50 p.m. on the same day. Axel Oliver Costelo, a 22-year-old resident of Talisay City, survived the crash and was admitted to the Cebu City Medical Center. He was subsequently placed under the custody of the Traffic Enforcement Unit for further processing.

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During his custody, Costelo underwent an Alcohol Breath Analyzer test which returned a positive result. The test recorded his blood alcohol concentration at 0.492 per mille. Based on this evidence, authorities issued him a Traffic Ordinance Violation Ticket for Driving Under the Influence of Liquor.

Legal Charges and Next Steps

The Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office is currently preparing criminal charges against Costelo. The specific case being drafted is reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, given the fatal outcome of the incident. This legal action marks the next step in the judicial process following the police investigation and preliminary testing.

Victim Background and Community Impact

Floranti Cavan Delima was originally from Sitio Hamtik in Barangay Babag before establishing his residence in Maguikay, Mandaue City. His death is a significant loss to the Maguikay Fire Sub-Station, where he served as a volunteer. The community is now left to process the tragedy caused by the alleged negligence and intoxication of the other driver involved in the crash.