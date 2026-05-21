Cebu City farmers affected by prolonged lack of rain, 234 hectares of farmland damaged

The City Agriculture Department's partial assessment indicates that a prolonged lack of rain has affected 663 farmers and damaged 233.57 hectares of farmland across 19 upland Cebu City barangays. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration raised an El Niño alert, indicating a 79 percent probability of the climate phenomenon developing between June and August 2026. The city is studying interventions for affected farmers, including cash assistance and support in reviving the "Tabo sa Barangay" market linkage program.

A partial assessment from the City Agriculture Department reveals that a prolonged lack of rain has affected 663 farmers and damaged 233.57 hectares of farmland across 19 upland Cebu City barangays.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration raised an El Niño alert, warning of a 79 percent probability that the climate phenomenon will develop between June and August 2026. Mayor Nestor Archival stated the city is studying interventions for affected farmers, including cash assistance, irrigation support, free transport of produce, and reviving the"Tabo sa Barangay" market linkage program





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Cebu City Agriculture Dry Spell Damages El Niño Interventions Market Linkage Program

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