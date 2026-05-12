Cebu City Declares State of Solid Waste Management Emergency Amid Rising Waste Concerns

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has issued an Executive Order declaring a State of Solid Waste Management Emergency, emphasizing urgent measures to address escalating waste disposal issues and landfill closures.

Cebu City has declared a State of Solid Waste Management Emergency, as announced by Mayor Nestor Archival, highlighting the worsening waste disposal issues, environmental hazards and the pressing need to minimize reliance on landfill dumping after the Binaliw landfill closure .

According to Executive Order (EO) 073, Series of 2026, signed on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Archival mandated the urgent enforcement of emergency measures designed to enhance waste reduction, segregation, recycling, composting and controlled disposal. The current waste situation presents severe risks to public health, environmental security and critical government services, demanding immediate action from both authorities and the public.

The order stresses that, in line with Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, only residual waste—approximately 15% of the total garbage generated—should reach landfill facilities if proper segregation and diversion systems are fully enforced. Recyclable materials can still be recovered or sold, while biodegradable waste can be turned into compost or natural fertilizers, greatly reducing landfill dependency and disposal expenses.

As part of the emergency declaration, all households must segregate their waste, and barangays are instructed to boost educational campaigns on recycling, composting and proper waste disposal. Barangays are also encouraged to revive their materials recovery facilities, appoint eco-aides or waste marshals and submit weekly compliance reports to the City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

The City Government plans to start a pilot program in 10 barangays, including Basak San Nicolas, Barrio Luz, Carreta, Tejero, Mabolo, Tinago, Inayawan, Lorega and Kalunasan, before expanding citywide after an evaluation phase. Archival’s directive also reinforces the City Solid Waste Management Board and creates a dedicated task force to implement emergency waste management policies.

The task force will be led by an executive director and supported by data managers, community organizers and administrative staff responsible for monitoring compliance, collaborating with barangays, civil society groups and spearheading waste diversion and composting initiatives. Private establishments and homeowners’ associations are likewise required to follow segregation guidelines and set up their own waste reduction systems, including operational materials recovery facilities where feasible.

The mandate also urges schools, churches, civic groups and other institutions to engage communities and promote composting and recycling efforts. This declaration follows the catastrophic January 8 trash slide at the Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) landfill in Barangay Binaliw, which killed 36 people and led to a cease-and-desist order (CDO) against the facility. Since its closure, the city has been transporting waste to alternative sites, such as Aloguinsan, resulting in elevated hauling and tipping fees for the local government





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Solid Waste Management Landfill Closure Waste Segregation Environmental Emergency Cebu City

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