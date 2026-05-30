Cebu City Councilors Propose Expanding Senior Citizen Aid by Updating Voter Cutoff Year

A proposed amendment to City Ordinance 2453 seeks to include senior citizens who registered as voters in 2014, potentially benefiting thousands of elderly residents currently on the waiting list for annual P12,000 financial assistance.

Three Cebu City councilors have filed a proposed amendment to City Ordinance 2453 that would expand financial assistance to senior citizens by updating the voter registration cutoff year from 2013 to 2014.

The amendment, authored by Councilors Nyza Archival, Pastor Alcover Jr., and Harry Eran, is currently pending before the City Council committees on laws, senior citizens, and finance. If approved, thousands of elderly residents who registered as voters in 2014 but have been on the waiting list would finally become eligible for the city's annual P12,000 financial aid program.

The measure seeks to amend Section 5(c) of the ordinance to require proof of voter registration as of 2014, reflecting the city's policy direction to include more qualified beneficiaries. The current program distributes the aid in quarterly installments of P3,000 and is one of Cebu City's largest social welfare initiatives for seniors. Supporters argue that the 2013 cutoff has unintentionally excluded many elderly residents who genuinely reside in the city but registered later.

The proposal cites the Local Government Code of 1991, which authorizes local governments to implement social welfare programs for vulnerable sectors. The amendment has drawn attention from senior citizen groups, but it must still undergo committee deliberations, public hearings, and full council approval before taking effect. If passed, it would mark a significant expansion of the program, which has gradually increased its coverage as the elderly population and demand for aid continue to grow.

The city government uses voter registration as a residency verification tool, and updating the cutoff year is seen as a practical step to align with actual living arrangements of seniors. Councilors hope the amendment will ease the financial burden on elderly residents amid rising living costs. The proposed change also underscores the city's commitment to inclusive social welfare, ensuring that seniors who have long contributed to the community are not left behind.

The committees are expected to deliberate on the measure in the coming weeks, with possible revisions before a final vote. Stakeholders, including senior citizen organizations, have expressed optimism that the amendment will address the backlog of applicants. The city's social welfare department has indicated readiness to adjust its systems if the amendment passes.

This legislative move is part of broader efforts by the Cebu City government to enhance support for its aging population, which faces challenges such as healthcare costs and limited income. The proposed amendment serves as a bridge to include more seniors who may have missed earlier registration deadlines. Observers note that the amendment could set a precedent for other local government units to update their own cutoff dates.

The councilors emphasized that the change is based on data showing many seniors registered in 2014 remain qualified but are excluded due to arbitrary year limits. If enacted, the amendment would take effect immediately after approval and publication. The city's annual budget for senior assistance may need adjustment to accommodate new beneficiaries. The proposed ordinance also includes provisions for streamlined verification to avoid delays.

Overall, the amendment reflects a responsive local government adapting to demographic shifts and social needs





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Cebu City Senior Citizens Financial Assistance Voter Registration Ordinance Amendment

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