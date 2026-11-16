Cebu City Agrees to Pay P130M Waste Debt to Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Cebu

Cebu City prepares to settle a P130-million debt to Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Cebu. The administration seeks to reconstruct missing records while managing daily waste disposal costs in Aloguinsan.

Cebu City has announced its readiness to settle a P130-million debt owed to Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Cebu if a court orders the payment. This financial commitment comes as the local government struggles to locate missing transaction records from the former administration of former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia. City Administrator Briccio Joseph Boholst is currently leading efforts to reconstruct these critical documents to legally justify the release of public funds.

Reconstructing Records for P130-Million Debt Payment

The immediate priority for the administration is to verify the documentation required to process the payment. Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff to Mayor Nestor Archival, stated that the city previously considered waiting for Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Cebu to file a collection suit. Such a court ruling would provide the necessary legal basis for the payment. However, the administration is now focusing on resolving the paperwork issues directly.

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The debt originated during the term of former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and stalled due to incomplete paperwork and a missing official signature. Mayor Nestor Archival has tasked City Administrator Briccio Joseph Boholst, a lawyer, with coordinating with Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Cebu to verify the documents. Siasar emphasized that the mayor is willing to pay once valid documentation is established.

Waste Disposal Crisis in Aloguinsan Increases Costs

Alongside resolving the debt, Cebu City is working to resume waste disposal at Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Cebu's facility in Barangay Binaliw. The city's garbage crisis began after a fatal landslide at the Barangay Binaliw landfill on Jan. 8, 2026. This disaster killed 36 people and prompted the Environmental Management Bureau 7 to issue a cease-and-desist order.

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Although the cease-and-desist order was lifted in August, the facility is now capped at accepting 500 tons of waste daily. This capacity is insufficient for Cebu City's daily output of 600 to 700 tons. Consequently, the city continues hauling waste over 60 kilometers to a private landfill in Aloguinsan. Garbage is collected from barangays and consolidated at the Cebu City Quarantine Center as a temporary transfer station before being hauled by larger Pinoy Basurero trucks.

Financial Strain Drives Supplemental Funding Request

This interim disposal arrangement has significantly strained the city's finances. Disposal costs have surged from P1,100 per ton at Barangay Binaliw to P3,906 per ton in Aloguinsan. This increase results in daily expenses ranging from P4.2 million to P4.5 million. Siasar warned that existing funds will only last until late November or early December.

To cover these escalating expenses through the end of the year, the administration has requested nearly P100 million in supplemental funding from the City Council. The city also processes segregated waste at its South Road Properties eco-station and has urged barangay captains to implement local waste-reduction measures to mitigate the financial burden.

Failed Biddings and Future Waste Management Plans

Efforts to identify a permanent contractor for waste disposal have repeatedly failed. Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Cebu was disqualified during the first round of the public bidding on May 5 due to PhilGEPS registration issues. Subsequent biddings held on July 2, July 21, and Sept. 10 attracted zero bidders.

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During a City Council executive session in August, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Cebu clarified that settling the P130-million balance was not a strict prerequisite for accepting the city's waste. The company cited regulatory compliance as its primary hurdle but expressed openness to joining future biddings. With no alternative landfill identified, Cebu City remains heavily reliant on Aloguinsan while trying to untangle its records with Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Cebu.