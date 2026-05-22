Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) to host 'Cebu Solutionsfest 2026' empowering locals and students with innovative solutions

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will host the 'Cebu Solutionsfest 2026', aiming to empower locals and students with innovative solutions for everyday problems related to waste management, urban mobility and civic technology in Cebu City and the province.

Gidapit karon sa Kagamhanan sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo ug sa Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) ang mga lokal nga innovator ug estudyante nga maghimo og mga praktikal nga solusyon sa mga dugay na nga problema sama sa baha, basura, ug kahuot sa trapiko pinaagi sa bag-ong gilusad nga "Cebu Solutionsfest 2026".

Ang CCCI pinaagi sa Cebu Business Month 2026, opisyal nga nagpaila sa Cebu Solutionsfest 2026, usa ka open-innovation nga kompetisyon nga nagdapit sa mga estudyante, startups, freelancers, MSMEs, ug mga independenteng innovators sa paghimo og mga praktikal nga solusyon sa mga tinuod nga problema nga giila sa kagamhanan sa dakbayan ug uban pang sektor





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Cebu City Chamber Of Commerce Innovation Students Urban Mobility Waste Management

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