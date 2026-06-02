Cebu Archdiocese Warns Public Against Scammers Using Archbishop's Name

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu issues an advisory cautioning the public to verify transactions and donations claimed to be on behalf of the Archbishop, urging direct contact with the Archbishop's Office to prevent fraud.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu (RCAC) has issued a public advisory urging the public to exercise caution when dealing with individuals or groups claiming to be representatives of the Archbishop of Cebu .

In an official notice posted on the RCAC Facebook page, the archdiocese emphasized the importance of verifying the authenticity and authorization of any transaction, request, call for donations, or agreement made in the name of the Archbishop. The advisory underscores that unscrupulous individuals may exploit the Church's reputation to deceive the faithful and solicit funds under false pretenses.

The RCAC stresses that all legitimate activities bearing the Archbishop's name are coordinated through proper channels, and any unsolicited approaches should be treated with skepticism. The advisory further instructs the public to directly contact the Archbishop's Office at telephone numbers (032) 253-3382 and (032) 254-0951 before responding to or entering into any arrangement purportedly on behalf of the Archbishop. This step is crucial to confirm whether the individual or group is officially sanctioned.

The RCAC reminds everyone that fraudsters often use authoritative titles and religious symbols to gain trust, making it imperative to remain vigilant. The archdiocese calls on the community to report any suspicious activities to the authorities or the Church office, thereby helping to protect others from falling victim to these schemes.

In addition to the immediate warning, the RCAC encourages parishes and church organizations to disseminate this information widely, especially among vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those living in remote areas. The archdiocese acknowledges that while the Church is committed to charitable work and outreach, it does not engage in door-to-door solicitations or phone calls requesting money or personal information. Any such requests should be considered red flags.

The advisory concludes with a pastoral note, reminding the faithful that God's work is always transparent and accountable, and that the faithful should not be swayed by emotional appeals or pressure tactics from alleged representatives. The RCAC reaffirms its dedication to protecting the integrity of its mission and the well-being of its flock.

To further safeguard the community, the RCAC plans to launch an information campaign across its social media platforms and parish bulletins, providing guidelines on how to identify legitimate fundraising activities and how to report potential scams. The archdiocese is also coordinating with local law enforcement to address any criminal activity. The advisory serves as a proactive measure to prevent exploitation of the Church's name and to maintain trust among the faithful.

Everyone is urged to stay informed, share this warning, and always verify before giving support. The RCAC thanks the public for their cooperation and prayers in this matter





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Cebu Archdiocese Scam Warning Archbishop Donation Fraud

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