The CDC scales its field presence across the DRC and Uganda to combat an expanding Ebola outbreak, citing significant case numbers, limited funding disbursement, and an integrated approach that includes community engagement, surveillance, and cross‑border coordination.

CDC continues to scale out its response to the Ebola outbreak that has expanded across multiple provinces in the Democratic Republic of Congo and reached into neighboring Uganda .

In a recent briefing, the incident manager for the CDC's Ebola response highlighted that the agency currently has twenty‑three field staff actively supporting epidemiological investigations and collaborating closely with the DRC health ministry. These field teams work alongside more than one hundred and twenty‑five CDC personnel stationed throughout the DRC and Uganda who are engaged in a range of activities from contact tracing to laboratory testing and community outreach.

The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, has now surpassed eight hundred and seventy‑five confirmed cases and includes two hundred and two deaths. Health authorities in both countries warned that the current wave could eclipse the 2014‑2016 West African epidemic, which claimed more than eleven thousand lives worldwide. Despite the gravity of the situation, the financial response has lagged far behind the needs on the ground.

Although donors worldwide have pledged approximately nine‑one‑hundred million dollars, less than one‑thousand million has yet been disbursed, leaving a gap that threatens to hinder containment efforts. The CDC's strategy involves a layered approach that includes expanding surveillance, improving isolation protocols, and ensuring safe burial practices are culturally acceptable and widely adopted.

By engaging with community leaders and local health workers, the agency is working to build trust and dispel myths that may otherwise lead to delays in case detection or reluctance to seek care. In addition, the teams are conducting comprehensive assessments of entry points, such as border crossings and airports, to strengthen early detection and prevent cross‑border spread.

The staff in Uganda are providing critical support at points of entry, particularly at airports, conducting screening assessments and coordinating with national authorities to manage the flow of travelers. Their work is vital because the geographic proximity of Uganda to the high‑risk regions in the DRC creates a natural corridor for disease transmission if not contained effectively.

By establishing robust screening protocols and supporting local laboratories with technical assistance, Uganda is helping to reinforce the regional effort to keep the outbreak from expanding. The overall threat level to the United States remains low, but federal agencies remain prepared for any improbable scenario that could bring the virus across the Atlantic. The CDC has developed a comprehensive contingency plan that can be activated in the unlikely event of a case appearing inside the United States.

This plan includes rapid case identification, isolation facilities, and public communication strategies designed to mitigate fear and prevent panic. To coordinate resources effectively, the CDC's World Cup preparedness team has been working closely with the Ebola response unit. The team conducts bi‑weekly conference calls with health officials in the eleven U.S. cities scheduled to host international football matches.

These meetings cover a broad range of disease threats, from Ebola to measles and heat‑related illnesses, ensuring that all attendees receive timely health advisories and have the capacity to implement protective measures during large public gatherings. The complexity and rapid evolution of the outbreak underscore the need for coordinated global action, continuous funding, and community‑driven public health practices.

By maintaining a strong presence on the ground, promoting enhanced surveillance, and fostering international partnerships, the CDC and its allies aim to bring the outbreak under control before it inflicts further loss of life and disrupts regional stability





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