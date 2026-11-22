Cebu City Police Office arrests three drug personalities and seizes one weapon during the 7th Nightwatch Operation in Suba and Pasil, bolstering community safety and police visibility.

The Cebu City Police Office ( CCPO) successfully arrested three individuals suspected of drug involvement and seized one firearm during its seventh Nightwatch Operation. The anti-criminality campaign took place on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM across the barangays of Sawang Calero, Suba, and Pasil in Cebu City. This operation underscores the local law enforcement's commitment to maintaining public order and enhancing police visibility within the community.

Leadership and Operational Structure

CCPO Director Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde led the coordinated effort, which integrated efforts from local barangay officials and various force multipliers. Sumalde emphasized that the initiative aims not only to uphold law and order but also to strengthen ties with residents. The operation sought to demonstrate that the Cebu City police force is approachable and deeply engaged with the community it serves.

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Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, the deputy city director for administration, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the deputy city director for operations, accompanied Sumalde during the raid. The leadership team directed personnel from the Sawang Calero Police Station 6 to assist in executing the mission. Their combined presence ensured a robust display of authority and operational readiness throughout the targeted zones.

Targeted Enforcement and Suspect Arrests

During the night patrol, authorities executed search warrants under Oplan Bulabog, Oplan Galugad, and Oplan Bakal. These specific campaigns target various illegal activities and aim to enforce local ordinances effectively. The multi-pronged approach allowed officers to address multiple security concerns simultaneously while conducting subsob operations that maintained a visible police presence.

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The concerted efforts resulted in the apprehension of three suspects allegedly involved in the illegal trade of drugs. In addition to the arrests, officers recovered one firearm from the suspects. These seizures highlight the immediate impact of the Nightwatch Operation on local drug activities and illegal weapon circulation within the specified barangays.

Community Safety and Future Outlook

The operation served as a crucial reminder of the police force's dedication to safeguarding the residents of Cebu City. By integrating regular patrols with targeted anti-crime campaigns, the CCPO aims to deter criminal behavior and respond swiftly to disturbances. The collaboration with barangay officials ensures that local intelligence is utilized effectively to pinpoint high-risk areas.

Going forward, the Cebu City Police Office plans to continue these intensified operations to sustain the momentum achieved during the November 20 raid. The ongoing commitment to law enforcement and community engagement is expected to further reduce crime rates and enhance the overall safety of the city's neighborhoods.