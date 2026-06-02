CCPO Launches Proficiency Firing Program to Enhance Police Skills

The Cebu City Police Office initiated a Proficiency Firing Program at a renovated range to improve officers' weapon handling, operational readiness, and public safety response capabilities.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) launched its Proficiency Firing Program on Monday, June 1, 2026, at the newly renovated firing range inside Camp Sotero Cabahug on Gorordo Avenue, Cebu City.

The initiative aims to enhance officers' weapon handling skills, ensure operational readiness, and improve their capacity to respond to public safety and security situations. The program opening was attended by city police officials led by Police Colonel George Ylanan, CCPO chief. Representatives from the Cebu City Peace and Order Council were also present, including City Councilor Paul Labra and Arnel Tancinco, Chief of Staff of the council.

Their attendance demonstrated support for the continuous training of police personnel to remain prepared and capable in performing their duties. During the program, participants were reminded that firearms proficiency is a crucial aspect of police service because it directly impacts the safe and effective enforcement of the law. Ylanan also explained the importance of the Proficiency Firing Program in developing discipline, precision in marksmanship, good judgment, and responsible weapon use-qualities required of every police officer in protecting the people.

After the ceremonial opening, CCPO personnel were given a schedule for their firing exercises under the strict supervision of range officers and safety personnel. Ylanan did not disclose whether there would be penalties for officers who fail to pass the program.

However, he directed all CCPO members to participate and immerse themselves in the Proficiency Firing Program as part of efforts to restore the police force's reputation as "Cebu's Finest.





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