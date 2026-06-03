CBCP Unveils Nationwide Tour of Our Lady of Guadalupe Image for 500th Anniversary Prep

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has announced a nationwide tour of a replica of Our Lady of Guadalupe from June to December 2026 as part of a nine‑year preparation for the 500th anniversary of the 1531 apparitions. The initiative, guided by the Association of Catholic Shrines and Pilgrimages of the Philippines, includes the recitation of a consecration prayer in all Masses during the pilgrimage. The tour follows an invitation from Mexico's bishops and aims to renew faith through the Guadalupan event, which was formally approved by the Catholic Church in 1754.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines ( CBCP ) has announced a nationwide spiritual initiative in preparation for the 500th anniversary of the Guadalupe apparitions in 2031.

This nine-year preparatory period was inaugurated by the late Pope Francis on December 12, 2022. CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera, in a Pastoral Exhortation regarding the visit of the Madre Peregrina de Guadalupe image from Mexico, stated that the objective is to promote a renewed encounter with God through the Our Lady of Guadalupe, seeking new paths to revive faith in order to celebrate the culmination of five centuries of the Guadalupan Event.

The CBCP received an invitation from the bishops of Mexico in 2025 to participate in this global novena. The bishops of the Philippines have committed the participation of Guadalupe shrines across the country, under the guidance of the Association of Catholic Shrines and Pilgrimages of the Philippines, until the year 2031.

As part of these global efforts to spread the devotion, a replica of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe and an image of Saint Juan Diego will tour churches in various parts of the country from June 13, 2026 to December 12, 2026. It is recalled that from December 9 to 12 in 1531, a glowing young woman appeared before Juan Diego in present-day Mexico City, identifying herself as Our Lady of Guadalupe.

This Marian apparition was confirmed by Pope Benedict XIV through the Sacred Congregation of Rites in 1754, which granted permission to celebrate Mass and the Divine Office for Our Lady of Guadalupe on December 12. During the tour, the act of consecration and entrustment to Our Lady of Guadalupe will be recited in all Masses in the churches that the pilgrim image visits.

Jose F. Cardinal Advincula, Archbishop of Manila, lovingly bestowed the title Madre Peregrina de Guadalupe upon the image, emphasizing the Virgin Mary's role as a visiting mother, analogous to her visit to her cousin Elizabeth as narrated in Luke 1:39-56. Archbishop Garcera emphasized that during her visit to churches across the nation, the faithful are called by Our Lady of Guadalupe to consecrate themselves to her as their Blessed Mother





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Our Lady Of Guadalupe CBCP Catholic Bishops' Conference Of The Philippine 500Th Anniversary Guadalupe Apparition Madre Peregrina Juan Diego Pilgrimage Philippines Mexico

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