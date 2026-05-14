CBCP Appeals to Senate to Not Delay Trial of Impeached Vice President

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) urged members of the Senate to not delay the trial of impeached Vice President Sara Duterte by convening the Senate as an impeachment court at the soonest. The CBCP also appealed to Senators to proceed with the impeachment trial as mandated by the Constitution and decide the case against the Vice President by summoning witnesses, hearing testimony, and voting according to the evidence, and above all, the demands of righteousness and justice.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 May 2026) — The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Tuesday appealed to members of the Senate to “not delay the trial” of impeached Vice President Sara Duterte by convening the Senate as an impeachment court at the soonest because delaying the trial will “delay justice for both the Filipino people and the Vice President.

”It urged Senators to proceed with the impeachment trial as mandated by the Constitution and decide the case against the Vice President “by summoning witnesses, hearing testimony, and voting according to the evidence, and above all, the demands of righteousness and justice. ” Dated May 12, the statement, titled “Serve the Common Good in the Pursuit of Justice and Truth” and signed by CBCP President and Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera, came a day after the House of Representatives, by a vote of 257-25-9, impeached the Vice President and transmitted the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.

The CBCP said the House of Representatives heeded “the overwhelming sentiment of the Filipino people. ” It urged the Senators to avoid any act that may be perceived as evading their sworn duty or circumventing the requirements of the Constitution.

“You now have this opportunity to restore our people’s faith and confidence in our public institutions that adhere to the rule of law and serve the common good in the pursuit of justice and truth,” the CBCP said. It also called on “our fellow Filipinos” to “fulfill our civic duties and responsibilities by ensuring a fair and credible trial so that all may see and hear clear, verified evidence and arguments.

” It urged the public to be vigilant in monitoring the proceedings, to “uphold the truth, safeguard the integrity of public discourse, and strengthen our nation against misinformation, disinformation, and manipulation. ” The CBCP expressed its desire and fervent prayer “that we arrive at the truth through this constitutional process, with the hope that this will strengthen our respect for and adherence to the rule of law, a key pillar of a genuine and stable democracy.

” It also asked Our Lady of Fatima, whose feast day is on May 13, “to pray for our leaders, our nation, our Church, and our people.





mindanewsdotcom / 🏆 10. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Catholic Bishops Conference Of The Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte Senate Impeachment Trial Rule Of Law Common Good Justice And Truth Overwhelming Sentiment Of The Filipino People Civic Duties And Responsibilities Fair And Credible Trial Integrity Of Public Discourse Nation Against Misinformation Disinformation And Manipulation Rule Of Law Genuine And Stable Democracy Our Lady Of Fatima

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBCP Urges Senate to Proceed with Impeachment Against Vice President Sara Duterte Without DelayThe Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) called for immediate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, stating that a delay undermines justice and the pursuit of the common good.

Read more »

Senate to hear impeachment trials against Vice President Sara DuterteThe Senate will deliberate on the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte following the House of Representatives' vote to impeach her for the second time. The development marks an important stage in the impeachment process as the Senate will determine whether Duterte is guilty of the allegations.

Read more »

Senate President Encourages Unconstitutional Delay in Impeachment of Vice President Duterte; Law Deans Disdain DelaysSenate President Alan Peter Cayetano requests delay in impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte due to leadership coup scare; law deans and professors are dismayed by attempts to obstruct impeachment process, urging Senate to proceed promptly.

Read more »

Former Senate President Speaks Out About Barbaric Protestors and Disgruntled Law Enforcement in Senate ComplexVicente 'Tito' Sotto III, the former Senate president, expressed outrage and disappointment over a group of unruly protestors who barred his vehicle and hurled objects outside the Senate premises. He also criticized the lack of intervention from assigned security personnel.

Read more »