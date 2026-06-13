Cayetano Invokes Aquino's Legacy in Senate Fight, Drawing Fierce Backlash

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano compared his reduced Senate role to historical anti-authoritarian struggles, citing Ninoy Aquino, but was slammed by the August Twenty One Movement as unworthy and hypocritical, reigniting political tensions.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano , stripped of real power in the Senate after a new majority bloc took control on June 3, drew strong criticism over the weekend for comparing his political challenges to historical struggles against authoritarian rule, including those of the martyred Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. Speaking during a Facebook livestream, Cayetano , who remains Senate president in name only, framed his efforts as a fight for truth, referencing impeachment proceedings, Senate leadership issues, and alleged anomalies in public spending.

He invoked the sacrifices of Filipino heroes and opposition figures, including Ninoy Aquino, whose commitment to democracy cost him his life. Cayetano even flashed the 'Laban' hand sign, a symbol from the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution associated with Aquino's widow, Cory.

However, his remarks were immediately condemned by groups linked to Aquino's legacy. The August Twenty One Movement (ATOM) issued a scathing statement, accusing Cayetano of delusional self-aggrandizement. ATOM argued that Cayetano's bloc, which had previously endorsed the Marcos family and attempted to alter Senate rules to benefit detained colleagues, has no right to equate itself with Aquino's fight Against fascism and corruption.

The group called Cayetano's comparison a desecration of the values Aquino stood for and renewed its demand for his resignation, saying his actions have shamed the Senate and the nation. The controversy highlights the deepening rift within the Senate and the politically charged use of historical symbolism in contemporary power struggles





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