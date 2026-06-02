Cayetano Invites Minority Senators for Meeting on Blue Ribbon Panel Hearing

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano has called a meeting with minority senators to address their concerns over the resumption of the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on flood control projects, amid accusations of obstruction and delays.

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano has called for a meeting with minority senators on Wednesday to address their concerns regarding the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the controversial flood control projects.

Cayetano made the announcement during a Facebook live session, where he questioned the minority's tactics in delaying the hearing. He accused them of using their numbers to prevent the committee from proceeding, citing instances where Senator Bato was barred from entering and Senator Jinggoy was detained. Cayetano also claimed that minority members were threatening other senators and would replace committee members to block the hearing scheduled for Thursday.

He proposed the meeting to clarify how the Blue Ribbon Committee should move forward, given the minority's doubts about the panel's composition. The Senate President also mentioned receiving a letter from Senator Panfilo Lacson inquiring about the committee's constitution, as the minority had not appointed any members to the committee.

Cayetano reiterated that under Section 19 of the Senate rules, the minority members remain in their positions until replacements are named, and he expressed confusion over why the minority had not assigned members to any committee. This has led to tensions between the majority and minority blocs, with Cayetano urging the minority to participate constructively in Senate work rather than focusing on personal attacks.

He emphasized that committees are where most legislative work is done and invited minority senators to join all committee deliberations. However, minority senators denied any attempt to obstruct the Blue Ribbon hearings. Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri stated that the minority is not stopping any hearings and called the accusations a figment of the majority's imagination. He insisted that they are not hindering Senate processes or its agenda.

The disagreement highlights the ongoing political rift between the two blocs, with each side accusing the other of playing politics instead of addressing pressing issues like the economy, inflation, rice prices, and overseas Filipino worker welfare. Cayetano challenged the minority to choose between messaging that focuses on attendance and courage or on substantive debates about these national concerns. The outcome of Wednesday's meeting could determine whether the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Thursday proceeds as planned or faces further delays.

The controversy stems from allegations of corruption and mismanagement in flood control projects, which have drawn public scrutiny and calls for accountability. The Senate's ability to conduct its oversight functions is being tested amid the political maneuvering, with both sides claiming to act in the best interest of the Filipino people. The meeting is seen as a crucial step toward resolving the impasse, though distrust between the majority and minority remains high.

Observers note that the issue reflects deeper divisions within the Senate that could affect legislative productivity in the coming months. The public awaits a resolution that allows the Blue Ribbon Committee to fulfill its mandate without further obstruction. The hearing is expected to shed light on the alleged irregularities in flood control spending and identify those responsible. The political drama surrounding the committee's work has overshadowed the substantive inquiry, raising concerns about the Senate's focus on governance and accountability.

The meeting on Wednesday may provide an opportunity for both sides to reach a compromise and ensure that the hearing proceeds fairly and transparently. Until then, the standoff continues, with each bloc digging in its heels and blaming the other for the impasse. The minority insists it has done nothing wrong, while the majority maintains that the minority is deliberately causing delays. The public interest demands that the investigation move forward without further hindrance.

The meeting could pave the way for a more productive dialogue and a clearer path for the committee's work. However, given the history of tensions between the blocs, a breakthrough is not guaranteed. The Senate leadership must find a way to balance the rights of the minority with the need for efficient legislative processes. The outcome of this dispute will have implications for the Senate's credibility and its ability to address the nation's problems.

The flood control issue is just one of many challenges facing the country, and the Senate cannot afford to be bogged down by internal conflicts. The meeting on Wednesday is a critical moment for the Senate to demonstrate its commitment to accountability and good governance. The public is watching closely, expecting lawmakers to prioritize the national interest over political games. The Blue Ribbon Committee hearing is essential to uncover the truth and recommend corrective measures.

The minority and majority must find common ground to ensure that the hearing proceeds without further obstacles. The upcoming meeting offers a chance for dialogue and compromise, but it will require goodwill from both sides. If the meeting fails, the impasse could deepen, leading to more political turmoil and public disillusionment. The Senate must act swiftly to restore confidence in its oversight functions.

The flood control mess is a serious issue that demands immediate attention. The committee's work is vital to ensuring that public funds are spent properly and that those who misuse them are held accountable. The Senate cannot allow political differences to derail this important inquiry. The meeting on Wednesday is therefore a key moment to break the deadlock and move forward.

Both blocs must set aside their grievances and focus on the task at hand. The Filipino people deserve answers and action on the flood control controversy. The Senate has a responsibility to deliver on that expectation. The outcome of the meeting will determine whether the Senate can rise above partisan politics and fulfill its duty.

The nation is counting on its leaders to work together for the common good. The Blue Ribbon Committee hearing is not just about politics; it is about justice and accountability. The meeting on Wednesday could be the first step toward achieving those goals. It is up to the senators to seize this opportunity and demonstrate statesmanship.

The public remains hopeful that reason will prevail and that the hearing will proceed as scheduled. The future of the Senate's oversight role hangs in the balance. The meeting on Wednesday is a critical juncture in this ongoing saga. The senators must decide whether to continue the blame game or to cooperate for the sake of the country.

The choice is theirs, but the consequences will affect all Filipinos. The flood control issue is a test of the Senate's integrity and effectiveness. The meeting offers a chance to pass that test. The nation waits with bated breath for the outcome





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Senate Politics Blue Ribbon Committee Minority Vs Majority Legislative Hearings Flood Control Controversy

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