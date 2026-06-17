Cayetano Becomes Second Shortest-Serving Senate President in Philippine History

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano was ousted as Senate president after one month and six days, making him the second shortest-serving in history. He conceded that his allies lacked the numbers to retain power, but maintained that the June 3 leadership change was unconstitutional.

With just over a month as Senate chief following his ouster on Wednesday, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano is now the second shortest serving Senate president in Philippine history.

The late senator Camilo Osias served as Senate president for 26 days due to party changes. Cayetano was Senate president from May 11 to June 17, for one month and six days, after being ousted during the Senate special session called by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. During his meeting with some pastors on May 18, Cayetano said, Someone sent me that the shortest serving Senate president served for 13 days.

So I am not sure if I will survive the 13 days or we will last only for 7 or 8 days. But what I do know is this: one day I will leave this office, maybe today, maybe a month from now, maybe after the impeachment. Who knows? But what matters is what I do in the middle, Cayetano said.

He sealed his fate after his former blocmate, Sen. Joel Villanueva, defected to the majority bloc and became its 13th member. Cayetano saw it coming after Villanueva announced that he would attend the special session.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cayetano acknowledged that his allies no longer had the numbers to retain control of the Senate leadership, saying he would not stand in the way of a vote to elect a new Senate president during a special session, even as he maintained that the chambers controversial June 3 leadership change remained constitutionally questionable. In a lengthy statement issued ahead of the June 17 special session, Cayetano said he had accepted the political reality facing his bloc after discussions with fellow lawmakers, while stressing that his opposition was never about holding on to power but about defending what he described as the Senates independence and pursuing accountability over alleged corruption in government.

And now, after speaking with Sen. Joel Villanueva, it appears our colleagues on the other side will soon have the numbers to elect a new Senate President. I will not stand in the way of that vote, Cayetano said. The senators remarks appeared to signal the end of a weeks-long leadership struggle that has divided the chamber since the disputed June 3 reorganization of the Senate.

Despite conceding that a new leader may soon emerge, Cayetano reiterated his position that the earlier leadership change lacked the quorum required under the Constitution and remains subject to legal challenge. We have said from the first, and we still maintain, that what was done on June 3 was done without the quorum the Constitution requires, and was, for that reason, void, he said, adding that the matter is now before the courts.

Under the Constitution, a senator needs 13 votes to be elected Senate president. The majority elected Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian as Senate president minutes after he opened the session. Cayetano on May 11 unseated then Senate president Vicente Sotto III after securing 13 votes, including the crucial vote of Sen.

Ronald dela Rosa who went out of hiding after six months just to install the former. This political event underscores the fluidity of alliances in the Philippine Senate and the ongoing power struggles that shape the countrys legislative agenda. Cayetano, known for his vocal stance on accountability, now holds the record as the second shortest-serving Senate president, a title he did not aspire to but accepted as part of the political process.

The leadership change raises questions about the stability of Senate leadership and the implications for pending legislation and the impeachment proceedings against certain officials. Observers note that the shift in power could alter the trajectory of key bills and investigations, particularly those related to alleged corruption in the current administration.

As the Senate moves forward under new leadership, the legacy of Cayetano's brief tenure will be debated, with supporters praising his principled stand and critics highlighting the disruption caused by the internal conflict. The courts may yet play a role in determining the validity of the June 3 reorganization, adding another layer of complexity to an already tumultuous political landscape





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