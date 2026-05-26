Cavaliers Retain Coach Kenny Atkinson Amid Playoff Disappointment and roster speculation

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson is set to return for next season after a conference finals sweep, while the team faces key decisions on stars Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and potential trade interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson will return to the sidelines in Cleveland for the upcoming season, according to multiple reputable reports. This decision follows a disappointing end to the Cavaliers' playoff run, where they were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

The series concluded with a decisive 130-93 loss on Monday night, a stark contrast to the start of the series where Cleveland famously blew a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 1. Atkinson earned the NBA Coach of the Year award last season and originally signed a five-year contract when he was hired in 2024. His tenure has been marked by significant regular-season success, compiling a 116-48 record over two seasons with the Cavaliers.

Prior to his current role, he served as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2020 and has accumulated extensive experience as an assistant coach for various NBA teams since 2008, most recently with the Golden State Warriors from 2021 to 2024. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell publicly expressed his support for Atkinson on Monday, stating he wants him to return and credited him for guiding the team to the conference finals after previous seasons ended in the second round.

Mitchell's future with the franchise is also a point of focus, as he is eligible for a long-term contract extension. Meanwhile, veteran guard James Harden holds a $42.3 million player option for the 2026-27 season and faces a decision. ESPN reported that Harden is expected to negotiate a new two-year deal at a reduced salary to stay with Cleveland, and he affirmed on Monday night that he "definitely wants to be" with the Cavaliers.

Another storyline involves the potential for a third stint with LeBron James, who mentioned last week that he is still determining his plans for next season. However, the Cavaliers have also been linked to a major trade possibility: acquiring Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to ESPN, Cleveland engaged in trade discussions with Milwaukee at the deadline but no deal materialized because the Cavs were unwilling to part with key young big man Evan Mobley





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Kenny Atkinson Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell James Harden Giannis Antetokounmpo Lebron James NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals

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