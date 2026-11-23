The Cleveland Cavaliers became the first NBA team to hold a morning shootaround at the Obama Presidential Center before facing the Bulls. Coach Kenny Atkinson praised the facility.

CHICAGO - The Cleveland Cavaliers became the first NBA team to hold a morning shootaround at the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side on Monday, hours before taking on the Bulls. The visit placed the Cavaliers inside one of the city's most prominent new public facilities, and it gave the team an unusual pregame setting.

The Obama Center sits in Jackson Park near Lake Michigan. Its basketball court is part of Home Court, a larger 60,000-square-foot athletic and events space that the team used for its morning session.

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Cavaliers Chose the Obama Presidential Center for Shootaround

The Cavaliers held their shootaround at the Obama Presidential Center because the idea came from Koby Altman, the Cavaliers' president of basketball operations, according to head coach Kenny Atkinson, who spoke to reporters before the game.

According to the center's website, the facility offers programs inspired by the belief of former President Obama in the power of sports, mentorship, and connection. That mission aligns with the basketball court at the heart of Home Court.

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The Cavaliers players only had time for the gym during their visit. Some members of the staff were able to get a glimpse of the museum exhibits housed in the complex, which an Associated Press file photo shows as the Museum building at the Obama Presidential Center.

Atkinson Praises Facility, Light, and Film Room

Kenny Atkinson described the shootaround setting as uplifting and said the Cavaliers were honored to be the first NBA team to hold a session there. He called the visit a great experience and praised the facility as beautiful.

Atkinson said he was taken by the beautiful natural light and the perfect floor at Home Court. He singled out the film room as the most impressive part of the complex.

Atkinson also said that if he were building an NBA facility, he would go to the Obama Presidential Center and copy some of the things the center does. He framed the comment as a practical takeaway for future team facilities.

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Cavaliers Use Outside-the-Box Team-Building Events

Kenny Atkinson said the Cavaliers love team-building events and like to think outside the box when they plan activities. The shootaround at the Obama Presidential Center fits that approach, according to his remarks.

The Cavaliers visited the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York as a group two weeks before beating the Knicks. The team also held its 2026 training camp in Spain, adding another different environment to its schedule.

Atkinson said being together in a different environment, especially a learning environment, mattered in both the New York trip and the Chicago shootaround. He argued that these settings help the group bond while learning something new together.