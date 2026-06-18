Casuga and Pilac Edge Into Elite Junior PGT Finals in Nail-Biting Luzon Series Finale

Two young golfers, Jacob Casuga and Quincy Pilac, clinched the last qualifying spots for the Elite Junior PGT Finals after dramatic runner-up finishes at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Junior PGT Championship in Cavite. Their performances, along with standout wins by Jaicee Cervantes and Cailey Gonzales, determined the final North squad lineup amid intense competition and challenging weather conditions.

MANILA, Philippines - In a dramatic conclusion to the Luzon Series of the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Junior PGT Championship, two young golfers, Jacob Casuga and Quincy Pilac , secured the final qualifying spots for the Elite Junior PGT Finals through narrow runner-up finishes.

The event, held at the challenging Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Cavite, saw intense competition with leaderboard shifts and late collapses determining the final North vs. South Finals contingent. Casuga, ranked sixth entering the boys' 11-14 division, mounted a comeback from five shots down, even taking the lead before a late bogey-double bogey on the final holes left him second behind Chan Anh with a 151 total.

Despite the setback, his second-place finish earned him 30 ranking points, tying him with Ryuji Suzuki for fourth overall in the series. However, Casuga claimed the final North squad berth via a tiebreak. For Pilac in the girls' 11-14 division, a clutch closing round of 72 for a 150 total was essential to stay alive in the points race.

Although Cailey Gonzales won the division title with a 149 aggregate, Pilac's runner-up result netted her 12 points, bringing her series total to 31 from just three tournaments and allowing her to edge out Aerin Chan, who finished with 30 points despite third place. The Luzon Series finale, contested under sweltering heat and gusty winds, also featured a dominant performance by nine-year-old Jaicee Cervantes in the girls' 7-10 category.

She fired a stunning eagle-aided 71 to complete a 147 total, winning by a commanding 11 shots over Tyly Bernardino. Cervantes, who had previously won the fifth Luzon leg at Beverly Place, amassed 38 points despite playing only the minimum three required tournaments, securing her Finals spot. She credited her focus and an eagle on the 10th hole, where she holed out a 54-degree wedge, for her breakthrough round.

In the boys' 7-10 division, Asher Abad's hopes were dashed on the final hole. After steadying himself with four straight pars following four bogeys from the 10th, he appeared set for second place.

However, two errant shots led to a triple bogey on the 18th, an 83 round, and a total of 157. That dropped him to fourth, one stroke behind joint runners-up Sooreen Lee (75) and Mateo dela Cruz (79), who both tied at 156.

The next phase of the competition, the North vs. South Finals, is scheduled for August 17-20 at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club, where these qualifiers will join other elite junior golfers from across the country in a team-based showdown





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Elite Junior PGT Jacob Casuga Quincy Pilac Luzon Series Cavite Golf Tournament Junior Golf Championship PGT Finals North Vs. South

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