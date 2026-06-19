Casio G-Shock x Toyo Tires Proxes Sport R DW5600TT25-1 Collaboration Watch

Casio partners with Toyo Tires to release a motorsport-themed G-Shock collaboration. The DW-5600 base watch features design cues from Toyo's Proxes Sport R tires, including tread pattern on the strap and branding details. The watch is presented in special packaging reflecting the tire brand's identity and is now available through G-Shock's official channels after an exclusive launch.

Casio is giving the original G-Shock some motorsport edge with its latest collaboration with Toyo Tires . This crossover between Japanese brands features the DW-5600 model adorned with details from Toyo's Proxes Sport R performance rubber.

While not directly tied to the watch itself, the promo materials for the collab also feature an S15 Nissan Silvia kitted with aggressive aero parts and a clean G-Shock x Toyo Tires livery. The special model uses the DW-5600-a remaster of the original G-Shock from 1983-as its base, taking advantage of its black resin construction to evoke the high-performance rubber Toyo Tires specializes in. The strap also features the Proxes Sport R's tread pattern to reinforce the connection.

The white dial pops out against the black resin, as does the Toyo Tires and Proxes branding on the strap. Hits of blue on the dial branding and the strap loop add character to the watch while also tying back to Toyo Tires' own color scheme. Proxes 'R' logos are also hidden on the case back and on the LCD screen when lighting up the dial.

As is the case with many collab timepieces, this special G-Shock also gets matching branded packaging to celebrate the teamup. The cardboard box comes in Toyo Tires' blue, while the tin boasts the same Proxes Sport R tread pattern around its perimeter. The lid also has a wheel pattern printed on it as a nice touch. The DW5600TT25-1 retails for $150 or around P9,100.

Initial release began last week exclusively through California streetwear label BAIT, with wider online distribution now available through G-Shock's official website





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G-Shock Casio Toyo Tires Collaboration DW-5600 Proxes Sport R Motorsport Limited Edition

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