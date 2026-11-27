Casino Plus initiates its largest holiday giveaway featuring 100 Tesla Model 3 cars and 100 iPhone 15s. Independent verification by P&A Grant Thornton ensures transparency for eligible players aged 21 and above.

Casino Plus has announced the Paskong ₱3 Billion Drop, a massive holiday promotion offering 100 Tesla Model 3 vehicles and 100 iPhone 15s to eligible participants across the Philippines. This initiative, running from December 1 to December 31, represents the largest prize pool in the platform's history, combining high-value technology with automotive rewards.

Casino Plus Holiday Giveaway Details

The core of the promotion involves seven Winsday Extra draws held throughout the month of December 2026. Each of these sessions will award 14 Tesla Model 3 cars and 14 iPhone 15 smartphones, totaling 98 units distributed during the weekly events. Two additional special draws scheduled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will distribute the remaining two Teslas and two iPhone 15s, ensuring all 100 units are accounted for.

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Spokesperson Spytma emphasized that Casino Plus is purchasing all 100 vehicles outright and covering all applicable prize taxes for the winners. This commitment ensures that recipients receive the full value of the prizes without financial deductions. The platform also includes ₱10,000 Piñata Wins Plus rewards available daily, adding consistent smaller incentives to the broader promotional structure.

Independent Verification and Compliance

To maintain integrity, Casino Plus has engaged P&A Grant Thornton to independently verify all raffle entries and the draw process. The firm performs agreed-upon procedures to confirm eligible entries and oversees specified aspects of the drawing mechanism. A representative from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) will also be present during every draw to ensure regulatory compliance.

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Winners must undergo strict eligibility verification before any prizes are released. This step is crucial to ensure that all recipients meet the age and identification requirements mandated by law. If a selected winner fails to meet these requirements, the prize is redistributed according to the established rules, maintaining the fairness of the entire operation.

Eligibility and Entry Mechanics

Participation in the Paskong ₱3 Billion Drop is restricted to players aged 21 and older who have completed the mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process. This ensures that all participants are legally eligible to engage in the digital entertainment services provided by the platform. Cash play is the exclusive method for earning entries, meaning free credits and bonus plays do not qualify.

Players earn one entry for every ₱10,000 spent on cash play. The entries accumulate throughout the month, with the closing date set for December 31, 2026. This structure encourages sustained engagement while providing clear, transparent metrics for how participants can enter the raffle draws for high-value rewards.

Responsible Gaming and Future Outlook

Casino Plus reiterates that gaming should be viewed as entertainment rather than a source of income or financial relief. The platform advises all players to set strict limits and know when to stop, adhering to the Responsible Gaming Code of Practice enforced by PAGCOR. This messaging is particularly important during the holiday season when spending tends to increase.

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All gaming outcomes are determined by chance, and past results do not influence future draws. This statistical independence guarantees that every entry has an equal opportunity regardless of historical performance. The promotion underscores Casino Plus's position as a leading regulated online casino platform in the Philippines, prioritizing player protection and corporate social responsibility.