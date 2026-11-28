Casino Plus Color Game sets a new record with a P304 million jackpot, surpassing 2024 figures. CEO Evan Spytma highlights the platform's commitment to secure, responsible gaming for Filipino players.

Casino Plus Color Game achieved a historic milestone on Saturday by awarding a record-breaking P304 million jackpot. This new top prize exceeds the previous highest payout of P303.5 million, which was granted to a single winner in 2024. As of now, the ultimate jackpot continues to accumulate without a new winner claiming the top spot.

Color Game Sets New P304 Million Record

The latest payout marks a significant increase from the P230 million jackpot recorded earlier this year. The previous major win involved a player who secured a P303 million prize with a modest P50 bet in 2024. The Color Game title remains a cornerstone of Casino Plus entertainment, setting standards for Filipino digital gaming. The platform continues to attract players through its high-value prize pools and engaging gameplay mechanics.

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Evans Spytma Defines Gaming Tradition

Evan Spytma, the CEO of Casino Plus, described the Color Game as more than just a platform title. He emphasized that it serves as a shared tradition tied to the sights and sounds of the local perya. Spytma noted that the game evokes the sense of community and anticipation that generations experienced during local festivities. The digital version aims to replicate the excitement buildup found in traditional street games.

Spyma explained that the company wanted to preserve the core community and excitement of the original game. They sought to bring that same experience to livestreaming, allowing players to watch the action in real time. The success of this approach has been tremendous, with jackpots reaching as high as P303 million previously. Spytma expressed pride in giving this beloved Filipino game a new place in gaming history.

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Live Streaming and Accessibility Standards

Launched on May 26, 2023, Color Game is the first legal and live-streamed version of the game. Players in the digital space can now watch the game unfold in real time rather than relying on random number generators alone. Spytma stated that perya-themed games like Color Game, Pula Putî, Marble Race, Drop Ball, and Imperial Quest are designed for universal accessibility. The company insists that accessibility was non-negotiable for their operational strategy.

Spyma emphasized that the company aspires to provide responsible entertainment for all players. He stated that every time the jackpot number climbs, it means more players are choosing to trust the platform. This trust is something Casino Plus takes more seriously than any jackpot figure. The platform focuses on maintaining a secure environment while delivering high-stakes entertainment options to its user base.

PAGCOR Regulation Ensures Secure Payouts

Regulated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Casino Plus ensures transparent operations for all users. Spytma stated that every win is designed to provide winners with a smooth and transparent experience for their winnings. The company handles payouts with the same level of care regardless of the amount, whether P500 or P500 million. This commitment extends to operational reliability and security for all transactions.

Each jackpot represents a potentially life-changing moment for the winners who claim the prizes. The company takes this responsibility seriously by ensuring seamless processing for every payout. As the prize grows, so does the commitment to secure and careful handling of funds. Spytma confirmed that the platform maintains rigorous standards to protect players and ensure fair play.