Cashless Toll Payments to Be Enforced in the Philippines

Motorists in the Philippines are gearing up for a cashless toll payment system as the government mandates electronic collection ( ETC ) or radio frequency identification ( RFID ) devices on all vehicles using toll roads starting March 15, 2024. This move aims to streamline traffic flow and eliminate congestion caused by cash transactions at toll plazas.

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has stated that the cashless system will enable a smoother and more efficient traffic flow once cash lanes are exclusively reserved for ETC-equipped vehicles. The TRB, alongside the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO), has been piloting the cashless program for several months. A joint statement from toll concessionaires and operators, including Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation and San Miguel-led SMC Tollways, revealed that 97% of expressway users already possess an ETC device or RFID sticker. For the remaining 3% without an ETC, the TRB has assured that they will be allowed to pass through toll plazas and receive an ETC device or RFID sticker installation. The RFID sticker is provided free of charge. Operators emphasize the ease of reloading ETC accounts through various channels like customer service centers, kiosks, banks, e-wallets, and other payment platforms. While motorists without ETC devices/RFID stickers will be accommodated, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will issue them either a Temporary Operator’s Permit or a show-cause order for violating the policy. Penalties for entering the highway without an ETC or with a damaged one will be imposed: P1,000 for the first offense, P2,000 for the second, and P5,000 for subsequent offenses.





