Cash Remittances from Overseas Filipinos Slows to 2.8% in First Quarter

Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos grew 2.8 percent to $8.68 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from $8.44 billion in the same period last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Friday. The first-quarter expansion marked the slowest cumulative growth since the 2.7 percent increase recorded in the January-to-March period last year and represented a slight month-on-month slowdown from the 3.1 percent growth posted in February.

Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos grew 2.8 percent to $8.68 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from $8.44 billion in the same period last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Friday.

The first-quarter expansion marked the slowest cumulative growth since the 2.7 percent increase recorded in the January-to-March period last year and represented a slight month-on-month slowdown from the 3.1 percent growth posted in February. The BSP said the United States remained the largest source of cash remittances in the first quarter, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Personal remittances, which include cash sent through banks and informal channels as well as in-kind transfers, also increased 2.8 percent to $9.66 billion in the first quarter from $9.40 billion last year. March cash remittances rose 2.3 percent to $2.87 billion from $2.81 billion in the same month in 2025. Land-based workers accounted for the bulk of March remittances at $2.26 billion, while sea-based workers sent the remaining $61 million.

Union Bank of the Philippines chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said the softer first-quarter growth largely reflects a normalization phase following strong inflows at the end of 2025. He said that emerging global headwinds such as slower growth, elevated inflation and geopolitical uncertainties likely weighed on the disposable income of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

"While deployment and employment abroad remain broadly stable, these external pressures are likely capping growth in the near term," Asuncion said. Reyes Tacandong & Co. senior adviser Jonathan Ravelas said the slower growth was more indicative of normalization than a warning sign. He cited a combination of cooling global labor markets, higher base effects and rising living costs overseas as factors limiting the money OFWs can send home.

"Looking ahead, I expect steady but modest growth in the near 3 percent range, with some upside during the second half from seasonal spending and potentially easing global inflation," Ravelas said. Asuncion said that while overseas demand for Filipino workers remains steady, global economic conditions will likely temper expansion to the low single digits moving forward





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cash Remittances Overseas Filipinos United States Singapore Saudi Arabia Personal Remittances March Remittances Land-Based Workers Sea-Based Workers Ruben Carlo Asuncion Jonathan Ravelas Emerging Global Headwinds Cooling Global Labor Markets Higher Base Effects Rising Living Costs Overseas Seasonal Spending Global Inflation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GCash ID Update in the Middle East: Faster Verification for Filipinos AbroadTo expedite access to essential digital financial services for Filipinos abroad, GCash now supports the use of foreign-issued IDs for account verification in the Middle East for eligible users, effectively streamlining the onboarding process and reducing verification barriers.

Read more »

DOT Urges Tourists to Treat Filipinos with Respect and Observe Proper ConductThe Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday issued a call to tourists to treat Filipinos with respect and observe proper conduct when visiting the country's popular destinations. The DOT made the call amid reports that a group of foreign tourists allegedly assaulted the owners of a café in Siargao earlier this week.

Read more »

Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours offers Filipinos a deeper taste of authentic Singaporean cuisineThrough its diverse selection of signature Singapore classics, Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours continues to introduce Filipinos to the bold and comforting dishes that define Singapore’s vibrant food scene.

Read more »

PhilHealth: 33.2M Filipinos linked to Yakap clinicsOver 33 million Filipinos are now linked to the flagship primary care program of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Read more »