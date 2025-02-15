Carmen's Best Takes on the Philippine Dairy Industry with Fresh Milk Launch

Carmen's Best, a beloved Philippine dairy brand known for its artisanal ice cream, has expanded its offerings by introducing a fresh milk line. This launch signifies a significant step towards revitalizing the local dairy industry, which currently relies heavily on imports.

Carmen's Best , a renowned Philippine dairy brand celebrated for its artisanal ice cream, has ventured into a new frontier by introducing its fresh milk line. The launch event, themed 'Fresh is Best: From Moo to You,' unveiled a range of milk variants: Whole, Low Fat, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, and Barista Fresh.

Toby Gatchalian, chief commercial officer of Metro Pacific Agro Ventures (MPAV) and Carmen's Best, highlighted the growing demand for fresh milk in the Philippines despite the industry's persistent challenges. He pointed out that only 1% of the country's dairy consumption originates from local farms, with a staggering 99% being imported, primarily in powdered form. Gatchalian acknowledged the complexities of the fresh dairy sector, citing factors like milk supply, cow care, and stringent cold chain management as significant hurdles. Despite these obstacles, he emphasized Carmen's Best's unwavering commitment to improving their operations and positively impacting the local dairy landscape.Carmen's Best's strategic acquisition of Universal Harvesters Dairy Farm Inc. in Maramag, Bukidnon, and the forthcoming launch of Metro Pacific Dairy Farms, a cutting-edge facility, demonstrate their dedication to enhancing fresh milk production in the Philippines. Gatchalian underscored the unique value proposition of Filipino fresh milk, emphasizing its superior taste, creaminess, and health benefits. He shared how a bottle of locally sourced milk evokes a sense of warmth and care, fostering a connection with local farmers. During the product launch, Carmen's Best president and CEO Jovy Hernandez reiterated the brand's vision of prioritizing the well-being of Filipinos by developing a sustainable local dairy industry. He viewed the launch of Carmen's Best Fresh Milk as a significant step towards nourishing the nation and fostering a thriving dairy sector in the Philippines.





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CARMEN's BEST FRESH MILK DAIRY INDUSTRY PHILIPPINE FOOD LOCAL FARMERS

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carmen’s Best brings the joy of dairy to Filipinos with fresh milk launchCarmen’s Best, a Filipino dairy brand known for its premium ice cream, is starting the year on a high note with another key milestone in the local dairy industry with its official launch of a new fresh milk line.

Read more »

Philippine Stock Exchange to Acquire Controlling Stake in Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp.The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is reallocating P110 million from a 2018 stock rights offering to acquire a controlling stake in the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDSHC). This move follows a series of share purchases by the PSE from other PDSHC stakeholders, aiming to consolidate the country's equities and fixed-income exchanges. The PSE's equity stake in PDSHC currently stands at 55.53 percent.

Read more »

Philippine Stock Exchange Reallocates Funds to Acquire Controlling Stake in Philippine Dealing SystemThe Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is using funds from a 2018 stock rights offering to acquire a controlling stake in the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDSHC). This move consolidates the country's equities and fixed-income exchanges.

Read more »

Philippine Fishermen Sound Alarm Over US-Led Military Exercises in Philippine WatersFilipino fishermen express deep concerns over the environmental and social impacts of joint military exercises conducted by the United States in Philippine waters. They argue that these exercises disrupt their livelihoods, cause psychological trauma, and damage fragile marine ecosystems.

Read more »

Philippine Coast Guard Stands Firm Against Chinese Vessels in West Philippine SeaThe Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) asserts its authority in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), issuing radio challenges to Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels encroaching within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Read more »

China Coast Guard and PLAN Harass Philippine Vessels in West Philippine SeaThe Philippine Coast Guard reports that Chinese maritime forces harassed Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels conducting scientific research and sand sampling in the West Philippine Sea.

Read more »