The 76th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards honored 60 writers from 3,040 submissions. This report details the winners across all categories and highlights first-time recipients in Philippine literature.

The 76th edition of the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature has officially recognized 60 winners from a record-breaking pool of 3,040 entries. Established in 1950 by the Carlos Palanca Foundation, Inc., to honor the legacy of philanthropist Carlos Palanca Sr., the ceremony is widely regarded as the Philippine Pulitzer Prize for its rigorous standards and prestige in local literary circles. This year's announcement marks a significant milestone in the nation's cultural calendar, celebrating the depth and diversity of contemporary Filipino writing across multiple languages and genres.

Among the distinguished group of awardees, 36 individuals secured their first-ever Palanca Awards medal. Notable among these first-time winners is Arjay Ivan Gorospe, a prominent contributor to The Manila Times and the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Gorospe took home the First Prize in the Sanaysay category for his essay titled Developing Story, a work that examines the complex intersection of socio-political issues, cultural perspectives, and the daily economic realities that shape governance and morality in the modern Philippines.

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Judging Panel and Core Selection Criteria

The evaluation process for this prestigious literary event involved a comprehensive review by 63 authors, poets, academics, and established literary luminaries. These experts were tasked with determining which submissions deserved the medals and recognitions that define excellence in Filipino writing. Leading the judging panel for the Essay category was Dante Klink Ang 2nd, who serves as the Chairman of the Commission on Filipino Overseas and is the former chief executive officer of The Manila Times. His leadership underscores the deep institutional ties between the awards and the country's major media enterprises.

The sheer volume of 3,040 entries submitted for the 76th iteration of the awards highlights a robust and growing appetite for literary expression among Filipino writers. This record-high participation rate suggests that the Palanca Awards continue to serve as a primary career launchpad and validation mechanism for both emerging and seasoned writers. The rigorous selection process ensures that only the most compelling and technically proficient works are elevated to the status of Palanca Award winners, maintaining the competition's reputation for uncompromising quality.

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First Prize Winners in Major Categories

Dexter Michael Osorio, a former Lifestyle reporter for The Manila Times, claimed the First Prize in the Full-length Play category for his work titled Coping Mecha. This recognition adds to his growing portfolio of recognized talent in the dramatic arts. In the Sanaysay category, alongside Arjay Ivan Gorospe, Princess Calacala secured the Second Prize for Ápung Imong, while Kristian Cordero took home the Third Prize for Ang Duwende ni Nora. These essays demonstrate the breadth of thematic exploration available in the non-fiction segment of the competition.

The poetry segment saw Allan John Andres win the First Prize for Tula with his poem Sa Kalye Khiyag Ko Naiwan ang Aking Anino. Enrique Villasis earned the Second Prize for Sensura, and Ronel Osias received the Third Prize for Autopsia. For young writers, the Tula Para sa mga Bata category was won by Mark-Jhon Prestoza for Kapag Humuni ang Kuliglig, with Mubarak Tahir taking Second Prize for Suwara nu Wata a Moro and Emersan Baldemor claiming Third Prize. These winners showcase the strong tradition of verse writing across all age groups in the Philippines.

In the realm of short fiction, Benedick Damaso won the Maikling Kuwento First Prize for Dear Cora, followed by Edgar Samar for Inday in Second Prize, and Maria Ana Hernandez for Maling Hati in Third Prize. The children's story segment was led by John Patrick Solano with Si Valentin at ang Museo ng Lungsod Pasig, Will Ortiz with Mga Gatla sa Noo ni Ponga, and Richard Faller with Si Pugitoy, ang Batang Pugita. These narratives reflect the rich imaginative landscape of Filipino youth literature and family-oriented storytelling.

Regional Language and Specialized Categories

The awards also celebrated excellence in regional literature, including the Short Story-Cebuano category, where Suzanne Madelle Añonuevo won First Prize for Simpatiya Alang sa Inahan. CD Borden took Second Prize for Ang Balbal, and Kenneth Michael Baba secured Third Prize for Pito Ka Matang Sa Usa Ka Biyernes Santo. Similarly, the Short Story-Hiligaynon category was won by Ritchie Pagunsan for Ang Ulihi nga Sukol, with Dulce Maria Deriada in Second Place for Ukay-Ukay and Joefe Santarita in Third for Sa Taguangkan sang Dagat.

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The Ilokano language segment was led by Jefferson Somera for Piso in First Prize, Rodel Estacio for Ti Pahinante in Second Prize, and Freddie Masuli for Ni Sikired: Retirado in Third Prize. These victories emphasize the vital role the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards play in preserving and promoting linguistic diversity within the Philippine literary canon. The inclusion of multiple language categories ensures that writers from all regions of the archipelago have a platform to showcase their cultural heritage through the written word.

Other notable victories included Ryan Valerio, who won the Dulang Pampelikuna First Prize for Taya sa Bawat Hinga, and Elijah Felice Rosales, who took First Prize in Dulang May Isang Yugto for Human Rights Story of the Year. Dustin Edward Celestino won the Dulang Ganap ang Haba First Prize for Kritisismo, while Myrza Sison claimed the Short Story First Prize. These results confirm the 76th edition as a definitive showcase of the highest achievements in Philippine letters.