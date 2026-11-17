Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2, and Daniil Medvedev beat Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (4), 6-3 in Ivan Lendl Group play at the ATP Finals in Turin. Alcaraz and Medvedev will meet Wednesday.

TURIN, Italy - Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev both won their opening matches in the Ivan Lendl Group at the ATP Finals on Monday. Second-seeded Alcaraz defeated seventh-seeded Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 in 69 minutes.

Fourth-seeded Medvedev then beat Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (4), 6-3 in 85 minutes. Alcaraz, the world number three and a seven-time Grand Slam champion, is seeking his first ATP Finals trophy in his fourth attempt. He lost to Italian rival Jannik Sinner in last year's title match. Sinner is not in the field this year after ending his season last month to undergo knee treatment.

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Alcaraz Injury Return Dominates Tiafoe

The 25-year-old Alcaraz missed more than four months with a right wrist injury, including the French Open and Wimbledon. He returned in August and entered Turin after consecutive titles in Vienna and Paris, having won three of the five tournaments he entered since his return. Alcaraz dominated Tiafoe, who was making his ATP Finals debut. Tiafoe hit seven aces but Alcaraz broke him four times in five opportunities and saved all three break points he faced.

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Only briefly in the second set did Tiafoe look like challenging, wasting three opportunities to break back when trailing 3-2. I tried to push him and let him know it is going to be a really great battle if he wants to win, Alcaraz said. I am just really happy to start the tournament like this and hopefully I can keep it going.

Alcaraz added: I would say this is the best I have felt so far in my career at this part of the season. I have never experienced something like this, this year. It was unusual for me, having a lot of months off the competition at home. So coming here I have a lot of energy and ambition and I am hungry for more.

Medvedev Dominates Cobolli In Straight Sets

Medvedev, the 2020 ATP Finals champion, also faced a tournament debutant in Cobolli. Medvedev had a 9-6 edge in aces, won 34 of his 41 first-service points (82.9%) and never faced break point. Neither player broke serve during the first set, and Medvedev held a series of two-point leads during the tiebreaker before winning on his first set point. The players were tied 3-3 in the second set before Medvedev finally broke Cobolli twice while winning the final three games.

I managed to serve well, Medvedev said. It's a very fast indoor court, so the serve is important. He managed to serve well in the break points in the first set. There was one point where I could have done a tiny bit better, but other than that he was serving well.

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I'm happy I managed to stay tough and get the win. Alcaraz can book his place in the semi-finals on Wednesday by beating Cobolli, who in the absence of former world number one Sinner is the crowd favorite. Alcaraz and Medvedev are also scheduled to meet on Wednesday as part of the round robin. Off the court, Germany's Alexander Zverev received his ATP year-end No 1 trophy in Turin.

Zverev Receives ATP Year End Number One Trophy

Zverev won his first two Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros and the US Open during the 2026 season. He also reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and made his first final at Wimbledon. He heads into his second match at this year's ATP Finals on Tuesday against American Ben Shelton with a Tour-leading 66 victories. It's a great honor to be holding this trophy, to be part of this celebration, Zverev said.

To be the year-end No 1 is the most special thing. It's the biggest achievement of my career. I'm having the best year of my life and now, to be holding this trophy, is the perfect end.