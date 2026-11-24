Filipino pool player Carlo Biado has reached the top of the World Nineball Tour rankings for the first time, surpassing Alloysius Yapp by a narrow margin of $7,920. The shift is attributed to Biado's recent earnings and Yapp losing more expiring prize money from the previous year.

MANILA, Philippines - For the first time in his career, Carlo Biado became the No. 1 player in the World Nineball Tour ( WNT) rankings as the Tour reported on Monday.

Previously at No. 2, the Filipino cue artist and two-time 9-ball world champ overtook Singaporean Alloysius Yapp following the conclusion of the Universal Bangkok Open last week. Biado and Yapp each earned $1,000 for reaching the round of 16, but the Filipino took the top spot from the Singaporean by hiking his total earnings to $304,350. This amount is around P19.4 million. The Filipino beat Yapp by $7,920, which is more or less P500,000.

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Yapp Loses Ranking Spot To Biado

Yapp's new total is $296,430 or P18.9 million. The WNT rankings operate on a rolling two-year prize money system, meaning earnings from exactly two years ago drop off and are replaced by new tournament results. Yapp lost more expiring prize money from November 2024 than Biado did, enabling the Filipino to overtake him for the No. 1 spot.

This structural change in rankings proved decisive in a contest that was otherwise very close between the two dominant players in the tour.

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"This is my first time being world No.1 in the WNT rankings. It feels amazing. All the hard work is finally showing.

" It's a dream come true for the 43-year-old Biado, who also sports a 2021 US Open trophy and a 2024 world 10-ball title. "Being No.1 is a dream come true. It is the result of years of hard work, sacrifices and never giving up. It's the sum of all my titles.

Top Five WNT Rankings Overview

" Spanish Francisco Sanchez Ruiz sits at No. 3 with $213,075. American Fedor Gorst is fourth with $209,070, and German Joshua Filler rounds out the top five with $159,090. Another Filipino pool master Johann Chua sits just outside the top 5 at No. 6 with $130,400 tied with German Moritz Neuhausen. The achievement marks a significant milestone for Biado, cementing his status as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

His victory highlights the competitive nature of the WNT, where margins are thin and consistency over a two-year period is crucial. Biado's rise to the top reflects his sustained excellence in international tournaments over the past two years. Fans and fellow players alike have celebrated the news, recognizing the longevity and skill required to maintain such a high level of performance. The World Nineball Tour continues to provide a global platform for top-tier talent from various countries.

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Biado Yapp Rivalry Continues

With Biado now at the summit, the upcoming tournaments will be watched closely to see if he can maintain his lead. The rivalry between Biado and Yapp has been a defining feature of the tour in recent years. This latest ranking update signifies a shift in momentum, though both players remain formidable competitors. Biado's reaction to the news underscores the emotional weight of the achievement for athletes who dedicate their lives to their craft.

The support from the Filipino community has been overwhelming, with many hailing Biado as a national sporting icon.