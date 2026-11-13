Carl Jammes Martin defeats David Picasso by split decision in Kingdom Arena. SportsPlus players and fans celebrate the major upset victory against all odds in Riyadh.

Carl Jammes Martin delivered the most significant victory of his professional boxing career on October 31. He defeated David Picasso via split decision at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia. This result marks a major upset in the heavyweight division.

Underdog Victory in Riyadh

Martin entered the ring as a nearly 5-to-1 underdog against the Mexican challenger. Despite being heavily favored, David Picasso lost the bout to the Filipino fighter. The outcome surprised many analysts who had predicted a Picasso win based on his prior resume. However, Martin proved them wrong inside the ring with a disciplined performance.

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SportsPlus Platform Success

Users on SportsPlus, a premier PAGCOR-licensed sportsbook, backed Martin throughout the buildup. The majority of players on the platform selected the underdog to win the title fight. Their confidence in the Filipino athlete resulted in successful bets for many customers. The sportsbook platform saw a wave of winners celebrating the unexpected result alongside the fighter.

Brand Marketing Reaction

Paul Macalindong, Head of Brand Marketing at SportsPlus, highlighted the unity shown by Filipino supporters. He stated that the victory demonstrates how Filipinos support their own regardless of the odds. Macalindong noted that SportsPlus takes pride in testing the knowledge of its sports fans. The brand celebrated both the athlete's success and the winning players on its platform.

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Contrasting Fighter Records

David Picasso held a better professional record before this matchup in Riyadh. His only previous loss came against pound-for-pound champion Naoya Inoue in 2025. This high-profile defeat raised expectations for his performance in Saudi Arabia. Many observers viewed his experience against Inoue as a significant advantage over Martin.

Physical Disadvantages Overcome

Martin faced physical hurdles including a height deficit of two inches. He also struggled with a reach disadvantage of five inches compared to Picasso. Despite these physical disparities, the Filipino boxer managed to control the fight's tempo. He faced less distinguished opposition in previous bouts compared to his Mexican opponent.