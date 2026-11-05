Cardinal Advincula Orders Rain Prayers as Very Strong El Niño Grips Philippines

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula directs parishes to pray the Oratio Imperata ad Petendam Pluviam starting November 8 as a very strong El Niño is expected to bring record heat until the first half of 2027.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has ordered all parishes and communities in the Archdiocese of Manila to pray the Oratio Imperata ad Petendam Pluviam, a traditional prayer for rain, starting Sunday, November 8, amid a very strong El Niño.

The directive was issued in a circular dated November 5 and will remain in effect until further notice. The prayer will be recited after the Post-Communion Prayer during Eucharistic celebrations. Adincula said the faithful must turn to united prayer as the country braces for intense heat and dry conditions. As we implore the Lord to grant us the gift of rain, let us be reminded of the power of united prayer, Advincula said.

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When we come together as one community of faith, we entrust our needs and concerns to God's loving providence, confident that He hears the prayers of His beloved people. May this common supplication also strengthen our solidarity with the poor and vulnerable communities who may be especially affected by the consequences of drought, he added.

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Archbishop Urges Care for Creation

The archbishop also encouraged priests, catechists, religious educators and people involved in faith formation to deepen the faithful's understanding of the Christian responsibility to care for creation. He urged them to help communities recognize that the natural world is not merely a resource to be consumed, but a precious gift entrusted by the Creator to our care and stewardship.

In particular, water is essential to all life and must never be taken for granted, Advincula said. We must cultivate habits of conservation, responsible consumption, and concern for the common good. Let our prayers move us to concrete action, he said. As we ask God to send us rain, may we also become more faithful stewards of His creation, mindful that caring for our common home is an essential expression of our love for God and our neighbors.

PAGASA Warns of Record-Breaking El Niño

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a very strong El Niño is present in the tropical Pacific and is expected to persist until the first half of 2027, potentially reaching its peak by the end of 2026. According to PAGASA, the El Niño phenomenon from the latter part of 2026 to the first half of 2027 is expected to be record-breaking in terms of heat, with temperatures across the Philippines expected to rise by 2C. Most climate models predict that the ongoing El Niño will persist until the first quarter of 2027, with its peak expected before the end of 2026.

Its associated impacts may continue through the first half of 2027, PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section Chief Ana Liza Solis said. PAGASA also warned that extreme danger heat index levels are possible from February to June 2027, underscoring the severity of the projected conditions. The agency strongly advised the public and concerned agencies to implement appropriate sectoral interventions, conservation and mitigation measures, particularly water conservation and efficient management of water resources, to minimize the potential impacts of El Niño.

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El Niño Impact on Production and Prices

The call for prayer comes amid broader concerns over El Niño's impact on the country. Palay production reportedly dropped to 3.08 million metric tons in the third quarter of 2026, and a price freeze on LPG and kerosene products was imposed in Guinayangan, Quezon due to the climate phenomenon. Advincula's directive applies to all parishes and communities under the Archdiocese of Manila, which covers several cities and municipalities in Metro Manila.

The archbishop's appeal emphasizes both spiritual and environmental stewardship as the country braces for the intense heat and dry conditions associated with the strong El Niño.