Cardinal Advincula Urges Catholics to Join Walk for Life

Cardinal Jose Advincula, the archbishop of Manila, has called on Catholics to participate in the annual Walk for Life on February 23rd, emphasizing the importance of protecting life during the Jubilee Year.

Cardinal Jose Advincula, the archbishop of Manila, has urged Catholics to stand up for the sanctity of life as the church prepares for the annual Walk for Life on February 23 in Manila. According to the cardinal, the Jubilee Year is an important time for believers to reaffirm their commitment to protecting life, especially amid what he described as “numerous threats on the family and life, especially concerning social policies and models.

”\“This Jubilee Year is an opportune time to confirm our commitment as pilgrims of hope advocating the sanctity and importance of life from conception to natural death,” he said during an interview with church-run Radio Veritas. \Organized by the Episcopal Commission on the Laity (ECL) of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), the Episcopal Commission on Family and Life (ECFL), and the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas, the Walk for Life is an annual event promoting pro-life values. This year’s event, held in partnership with the Manila Archdiocese’s Office for the Promotion of the New Evangelization, will begin at 4 a.m. at Rizal Park and proceed to Manila Cathedral, where a short program will be held. Among the speakers are pro-life advocates Benita Javier, Dr. Ryan Capitulo, and Dr. Rene Bullecer, country director of Human Life International. “I invite all parishes and communities, especially our ministries and organizations on family and life, to organize representation for this event,” he said. As such, the cardinal said that the event strengthens the message of the Jubilee Year and the Church’s mission to uphold the dignity of life. “Through this initiative, our celebration of the Jubilee Year finds a deeper sense and conviction on our journey of hope together as pilgrim people,” he added





