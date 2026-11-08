Carcar Police Arrest Suspect in Early Morning Restobar Shooting

Carcar City Police Station arrested a 29-year-old suspect and recovered a .38 caliber pistol after he shot a 25-year-old student at a restobar on November 8, 2026.

The Carcar City Police Station has apprehended a 29-year-old man for shooting a 4th year college student at a local restobar early in the morning of Sunday, November 8, 2026. The incident occurred at the Tambayan Restobar in Barangay Poblacion, Dakbayan sa Carcar, where the two men were drinking with their respective friends. Law enforcement officials responded swiftly to the scene, detaining the suspect while he still carried the weapon used in the altercation.

Details of the Restobar Incident

The shooting took place at approximately 5:30 in the morning on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the Tambayan Restobar situated in Barangay Poblacion of Carcar City. The victim has been identified as a 25-year-old male known by the alias Joseph, who resides in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town, and is currently pursuing his fourth year of college at a university in Barili. The perpetrator, identified by the alias John, is 29 years old and was subsequently brought in for questioning by the authorities at the Carcar City Police Station.

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Suspect Arrested and Weapon Recovered

According to the investigation by the Carcar City Police Station, both the suspect and the victim were consuming drinks at the establishment alongside their individual groups of friends. The confrontation escalated when the group of the suspect, John, allegedly slapped the victim, Joseph, in a forceful manner. In response to this physical provocation, John retrieved a .38 caliber pistol he had been carrying and fired at Joseph, striking him in the left arm.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the Carcar City Police Station located the suspect still holding the firearm. The police successfully disarmed John and took him into custody. During the seizure of evidence, authorities recovered the .38 caliber pistol which contained two bullets in the chamber and one live round in the magazine. The specific model and serial number of the weapon were documented as part of the initial evidence processing.

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Citizen Report Prompted Police Response

The immediate police response was triggered by a phone call from a concerned citizen who witnessed the event or was nearby when the gunshot was fired. The caller reported the shooting incident to the Carcar City Police Station, prompting the rapid deployment of officers to Barangay Poblacion. The speed of this response allowed law enforcement to secure the suspect before he could flee the area or harm additional individuals, ensuring public safety in the neighborhood.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Consequences

The suspect, John, now faces serious charges related to the use of an illegal firearm and attempted or completed homicide, depending on the severity of the victim's injuries. Joseph, the 25-year-old student, is receiving medical attention for his left arm injury and is expected to cooperate with investigators regarding the events that led to the shooting. The Carcar City Police Station has launched a full investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and the intent behind the discharge of the weapon, ensuring that all legal procedures are followed for prosecution.