Caraga Boxer Lorenz Kit Pallares Wins Gold to Support Family

Lorenz Kit Pallares, a 17-year-old boxer from Agusan del Norte, won his first gold medal at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa. He aims to use his earnings to help his farmer parents and dreams of becoming a world champion.

Caraga boxer Lorenz Kit Pallares is determined to use his gold medal earnings from the 2026 Palarong Pambansa to lift his family out of poverty.

The 17-year-old athlete from Agusan del Norte clinched the gold in the boxing event held in Agusan del Sur on Saturday, May 30, defeating Calabarzon's John Rovic Bolaños via unanimous decision. This victory marked his first gold medal in four years of competing in the Palaro, a dream he had fervently prayed for. Hailing from Barangay Bonifacio in Las Nieves, Pallares comes from a family of farmers with no regular income.

His parents work hard in the fields, but the earnings are barely enough to sustain their daily needs. Inspired by the opportunity to change his family's circumstances, Pallares took up boxing four years ago, seeing it as a path to a better life. Leading up to the Palaro, Pallares underwent an intense training regimen that pushed his physical and mental limits. He trained daily, often waking up with severe body pains, but his determination never wavered.

I really asked the Lord for this because this is my first gold in four years, he said, expressing gratitude for his achievement. His coach, a seasoned mentor from the local boxing community, emphasized the discipline and hard work that Pallares exhibited throughout his preparation. The young boxer would spar with older, more experienced opponents to sharpen his skills, and he spent hours studying his rivals techniques.

The gold medal is not just a personal triumph but a testament to his resilience and the support of his community. With the gold medal now around his neck, Pallares has set his sights on an even bigger dream: to become a world champion. He plans to transition into professional boxing in the near future, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Filipino boxing legends.

The earnings from his Palaro victory will go directly to his family, providing them with much-needed financial relief. I want to help my parents so they no longer have to struggle, he shared. Beyond his personal ambitions, Pallares aims to inspire other young athletes from similar backgrounds to pursue their dreams through sports. His story is a powerful reminder that determination and faith can overcome even the toughest circumstances.

As he continues his training, Pallares remains focused on the goal of making his family proud and eventually conquering the global boxing stage





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Boxing Palarong Pambansa Gold Medal Poverty Alleviation Filipino Athlete

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