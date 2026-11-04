Canva Restructures 1,271 Jobs, 22 Percent of Workforce

Canva is cutting 1,271 jobs, about 22 percent of its workforce, as part of an AI-driven restructuring after its first growth slowdown in a decade. The Sydney-based design platform will combine product, growth and platform teams and require most hybrid staff in the office two to three days a week.

Canva is set to make changes to 1,271 jobs, equivalent to 22 percent of its workforce, as part of a major organizational restructuring after the company experienced its first slowdown in growth in a decade.

In a message to employees on Wednesday, Canva co-founder and CEO Melanie Perkins said the company plans to return to smaller, more empowered teams, simplify its organizational structure, broaden employee responsibilities, and bring more teams together in person. The changes will mean some staff lose their jobs, some take on different roles, and others relocate to central hubs.

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Canva CEO Details Restructuring Plans

Perkins said the overhaul is necessary for Canva to become a simpler business and return to running small, empowered teams after a decade of rapid growth. For some people, this will mean changes to their roles or being asked to relocate to centralized hubs, Perkins said. It also means making some of the hardest decisions we have ever faced, including saying goodbye to people who have helped make Canva what it is today.

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For that, I am deeply sorry, she added. Canva said affected employees will receive at least six months of salary, including statutory entitlements, as well as continued healthcare coverage for 12 months in countries where it is provided. Other assistance includes career coaching, interview preparation, LinkedIn Premium access for one year, and an opt-in alumni talent directory to help departing employees find new opportunities.

The company will also offer 10,000 dollar grants through its Canva Collective Fund to departing employees interested in starting their own businesses or community initiatives. Perkins did not specify exactly how many staff would lose their jobs, but the total number of people facing job cuts, role changes, or relocation is 1,271. As part of the reorganization, Canva is combining its product, growth and platform teams into a single product organization aimed at reducing handovers and giving teams greater ownership.

Sydney Becomes Primary Canva Hub

The restructuring will make Sydney the primary hub for more of Canva's product teams and other roles that require closer collaboration. Perkins said more people will work face-to-face, and most hybrid staff will spend two to three days in the office. From January, most hybrid workers will be expected to attend the office two to three days a week.

New technology is transforming what people can create, how they create it, and what they expect from the products they use, Perkins wrote in the note. She said there will be fewer niche specializations as AI allows people to do more on their own without specialty programs, while companies use AI to operate with fewer workers. Canva is a graphic and publishing tool launched in 2013. Filipino-Australian Perkins established it with co-founders Cameron Adams and Cliff Obrecht.

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In 2020, Perkins became the youngest billionaire in Australia and the third richest woman in the country at only 32 years old. The sweeping changes at Canva, an online design and publishing platform, mirror broader upheaval across the software industry. Investors have wiped billions of dollars from the value of these companies as artificial intelligence reshapes how work is done. Canva has been preparing for a potential listing, and the overhaul leaves the company in a delicate financial balance.

Canva Valuation Drops Amid Tech Selloff

After hitting a 40 billion dollar high in 2021, Canva's valuation tumbled to roughly 26 billion dollars a year later during a broad tech selloff. While Canva's dollar worth subsequently rebounded, the effect of more recent tumult is not yet clear. Canva is the latest technology firm to reduce headcount as the sector adapts to rapid advances in AI and changing business needs. Other Australian technology companies have made similar moves.

Enterprise software company Atlassian cut 1,600 jobs in March to fund further investment in AI and enterprise sales. In February, software company WiseTech Global cut nearly a third of its global workforce as part of a two-year restructuring that could rank among the country's largest AI-linked job cuts. While the AI era has led to widespread job losses, investors are also questioning when, or even if, the vast associated investments will deliver a return.

Other Australian Tech Firms Face AI Challenges

Firmus Grid Ltd. last month scrapped a planned Australian initial public offering of up to 5.5 billion dollars, turning a rising star of the AI data center boom into one of the biggest deal flops in recent memory. Nextdc Ltd. shares plummeted in October after the data center operator said it was considering force majeure options and cut earnings guidance.

The turbulence at Canva and other technology companies shows how AI is forcing a structural reckoning at some of the highest-profile firms in the sector. Canva's restructuring is one of the largest workforce changes at an Australian technology company in recent years. The company has said the changes are designed to make it more agile and focused as it competes in a market transformed by artificial intelligence.