Cansino sparks Meralco comeback to tie PBA semifinal series against TNT

Meralco edged TNT 101-90 in Game four of the Commissioner's Cup semifinals, leveling the series at two games each. CJ Cansino's clutch shooting and the team's defensive resilience proved decisive as they held off a late TNT surge.

CJ Cansino delivered a decisive performance as Meralco clung to a 101-90 victory over TNT in Game four of the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The win levelled the best‑of‑seven series at two games apiece and shifted momentum back to the Bolts after a tightly contested encounter. Meralco started the contest strongly, establishing a nine‑point edge of 32-23 by the close of the first quarter. The early lead was sustained into the middle of the second period, with the home side carrying a modest 50-48 advantage into halftime.

The contest remained within reach for both sides throughout the third quarter, each team trading baskets and defensive stops. As the fourth quarter unfolded, Meralco stretched the lead to 93-84 with just under five minutes left on the clock. TNT responded with a quick six‑point surge that trimmed the deficit to three points and threatened to swing the game in their favour.

At that critical juncture, Cansino stepped up and knocked down a crucial four‑point field goal that restored a comfortable margin with 1:21 remaining. The lead was further secured by subsequent scores from Javee Mocon and Cliff Hodge, who each added vital points to seal the win for the Bolts. Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo praised his squad for weathering the late‑period surge, highlighting the team's resilience and composure on both ends of the floor.

He noted that despite the loss of import Patrick Gardner to foul trouble early in the final quarter, the locals kept their rhythm and executed their game plan effectively.

"We had to stay positive and the guys pulled through eventually in the fourth," Trillo said, emphasizing the collective effort that allowed Meralco to finish the game with poise. Cansino finished as the top scorer for the home side, contributing 17 points along with two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Import Gardner added 20 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal before fouling out with 3:26 left in the final period.

Supporting contributions came from Mocon with 13 points, Black with 12, Newsome with 11 and Hodge with eight, while Banchero, Brickman, Quinto and Almazan added double‑digit and modest totals respectively. For TNT, import Chris McCullough led all scorers with 24 points, complemented by nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Jordan Heading supplied 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Roger Pogoy and Troy Rike Ganuelas‑Rosser each contributed 14 points.

Joshua Oftana added ten, Dennis Castro eight and the bench supplied limited production. The game marked a pivotal moment in the series, with Meralco demonstrating the ability to close out runs and maintain defensive intensity even after key players exited the floor. The next contest will determine which team seizes the initiative and strives to take a commanding lead as the semifinals approach their decisive stages





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PBA Meralco Bolts TNT Tropang CJ Cansino Commissioner's Cup

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