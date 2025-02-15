Cancel Parex: Protect the Pasig River and Its Future

The proposed Pasig River Expressway (Parex) threatens to inflict significant harm on the Pasig River and its surrounding communities. This article outlines ten compelling reasons why Parex should be canceled, emphasizing its detrimental impact on the environment, public health, heritage sites, and the overall well-being of Filipinos.

On any weekend, the Pasig River Esplanade between the Manila Post Office and Intramuros is bustling with tourists and locals enjoying the scenic walkway and bikeway. This stretch offers postcard-perfect views of the Binondo waterfront, Jones Bridge, and the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge. Small shops and restaurants line the walkway, providing refreshments and a chance to relax and watch the river flow by.

The esplanade's extension to Intramuros is nearing completion, promising enhanced pedestrian access to the walled city's museums and heritage sites. Subsequent segments will extend the walkway to the Guadalupe Bridge area and Bonifacio Global City. Within the next 1-2 years, the plan is for the esplanade to encompass both banks of the Pasig River, stretching the full 25 kilometers between Manila Bay and Laguna Lake. This continuous pathway will allow for safe walking and cycling to key destinations along the river, offering clean air and scenic vistas. Residents and tourists alike will gain access to over 25 hectares of public open space situated beside a picturesque waterway. The Pasig River Esplanade has the potential to become one of the country's top tourist attractions, a must-experience destination for visitors to the Philippines. Complementing this development is the planned Manila Bay-Pasig River-Laguna Lake (Mapalla) Ferry Service. This high-capacity, high-quality mass transit service will connect the waterways of Metro Manila, Cavite, and Laguna, utilizing 40 electric ferries inspired by the successful Chao Phraya River Ferry System in Bangkok, Thailand. Each ferry will accommodate 100 to 150 passengers and serve around 32 stations. By mid-2025, the concession for the ferry service is expected to be awarded through a public-private partnership project. The Pasig River Esplanade and the Mapalla Ferry Service offer a glimmer of hope amidst the looming threat of the Pasig River Expressway (Parex). This proposed P95-billion, 19-kilometer, 6-lane elevated expressway, planned by San Miguel Infrastructure, aims to be constructed above the Pasig River. Its construction has been stalled due to the lack of an environmental compliance certificate, a decision that is rightfully justified. In my opinion, Parex will inflict significant harm without any redeeming benefits. Here are 10 reasons why Parex should be canceled immediately: 1. Parex will channel substantial vehicle exhaust, engine heat, and noise into the entire river corridor, severely diminishing its potential as a zone for tourism, recreation, and culture. 2. Parex will exacerbate the already intense heat experienced in the country by channeling heat from thousands of motor vehicles and intensifying the 'urban heat island effect' through the introduction of large concrete slabs that absorb solar heat during the day and release it at night. Furthermore, it will impede the natural cooling effect of the river by obstructing air flow and evaporation. 3. The health and lifespan of Filipinos residing in neighborhoods surrounding Parex will be negatively impacted by the elevated levels of heat, noise, and air pollution generated by thousands of vehicles daily. 4. Parex will contribute to Metro Manila's shortage of green and public spaces by replacing scenic waterfront views with a massive, unsightly concrete structure. The irreplaceable waterfront vista, along with the visual line of sight of numerous historical and cultural properties along the river, will be severely compromised. 5. Many significant heritage assets along the Pasig River will suffer damage, initially from the vibrations caused by expressway construction work and subsequently from both vibrations and soot-laden emissions of vehicles. 6. Parex will directly encroach upon the walls of Intramuros, violating Presidential Decree 1277, which mandates a 'clear space of 55 meters from and along the outer face of the walls, bastions, and ravelins' of Intramuros. 7. Parex will not alleviate traffic congestion; instead, it will worsen it. Road expansion for cars ultimately encourages greater car usage, leading to more road congestion and pollution, particularly along narrow ground-level streets. In Parex's case, the narrow streets alongside the river leading to expressway ramps will perpetually be congested. 8. In neighborhoods worldwide where elevated expressways have been constructed, the prevailing outcome has been urban blight, economic decline, and a sharp drop in property values. The pollution, noise, heat, reduced sunlight, and road congestion associated with them diminish the attractiveness of the districts beneath. 9. The ecology of the Pasig River will be significantly damaged. In certain parts of the river, Parex will cast a shadow over more than half its width, disrupting the natural aquatic environment and impacting the marine life that depends on the river's ecosystem. 10. The construction of Parex will incur substantial financial costs without guaranteeing any tangible benefits for the majority of Filipinos. The funds allocated for this project could be more effectively utilized in addressing pressing social and environmental issues.





