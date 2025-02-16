Canadian Patriotism Soars Amid Trump's Tensions

Canadians across the country are celebrating the 60th anniversary of their national flag with renewed fervor, spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial comments and border security demands. The display of national pride comes as Trump threatens tariffs on Canadian goods and uses dismissive language towards Canadian leaders.

Canadians on Saturday marked the 60th anniversary of their flag with a defiant sense of patriotism, fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump 's comments and pressure on Ottawa to secure its border better. People across the country displayed their national pride by attaching flags to their vehicles, hanging them from balconies, and even sporting them on hockey sticks.

Deborah Weismiller, a 69-year-old retired journalist from Edmonton, decided to hang a Canadian flag in her home window for the first time. 'We share a passion for our country and although we have a reputation as being discreetly patriotic, we are suddenly driven to announce it loudly and clearly,' she said. 'Certainly the vast majority of Canadians are horrified at the very thought of becoming a 51st state at the best of times, let alone at a time when that country is in a frightening state of chaos,' she added. Bradley Miller, an associate professor of history at the University of British Columbia, noted that Canadians typically only wave their flag at events like the Olympics. However, he wasn't surprised by the surge in patriotism in response to Trump's actions. 'When a leader callously, arrogantly, flippantly muses about us no longer being our own country, it makes perfect sense that we would react angrily, emotionally and patriotically,' Miller said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom Trump has referred to as 'governor,' issued a statement on Saturday encouraging Canadians to proudly display their flag, saying, 'Let’s keep writing Canada’s enduring story.' The heightened national sentiment has even led to a surge in flag sales. Heather Stone, general manager at Flag Outlet in Coquitlam, B.C., reported 'pretty phenomenal' sales, with one customer purchasing 75 flags. Five former Canadian prime ministers — Joe Clark, Kim Campbell, Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin, and Stephen Harper — penned an open letter earlier in the week urging Canadians to fly their flags as a symbol of national pride. 'We’ve had our share of battles in the past. But we all agree on one thing: Canada, the true north, strong and free, the best country in the world, is worth celebrating and fighting for,' they wrote. Canada's current maple leaf flag, with the ensign of the United Kingdom removed, was officially adopted on February 15, 1965. 'The fact the flag isn’t littered with symbols and references to our past ... has made it adaptable across a really dynamic period in our history,' Miller said.





