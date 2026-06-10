Canadian Government Introduces Digital Safety Bill Banning Social Media for Children Under 16

The Canadian government introduced a new digital safety bill on Wednesday that would ban social media for children under 16 with exemptions for platforms that meet certain safety standards, months after Australia enacted the world's first social media ban for young people. The bill also aims to make AI chatbots safer by setting up a digital regulator to establish safety standards.

The Canadian government introduced a new digital safety bill on Wednesday that would ban social media for children under 16 with exemptions for platforms that meet certain saf ety standards, months after Australia enacted the world's first social media ban for young people .

The bill also aims to make AI chatbots safer by setting up a digital regulator to establish safety standards. Its introduction in Parliament comes weeks after families affected by one of the country's worst mass shootings sued OpenAI, alleging that the company knew the alleged killer was planning the attack on ChatGPT but did not warn police. In December, Australia became the world’s first country to ban social media for children under 16.

A month after its law was introduced, social media companies collectively deactivated the accounts of nearly 5 million teenagers. France, Denmark and Poland are also considering tightening rules around social media use for children, while Greece in April announced it would ban access to those under the age of 15 from January 2027.

Government officials in a technical briefing said it could take a year for the bill to pass and 18 months to set up the digital regulator once it does. Prime Minister Mark Carney has a slim majority in Parliament, which is due to break for summer recess soon





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Canadian Government Digital Safety Bill Banning Social Media For Children Under 16 Exemptions For Platforms That Meet Certain Saf AI Chatbots Digital Regulator Australia Social Media Ban For Young People Openai Chatgpt Mass Shootings Parliament Summer Recess France Denmark Poland Greece

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