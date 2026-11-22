Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers expects sales to hit 470,000 units in 2026, marking a recovery phase for the Philippine auto industry despite current headwinds.

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. ( CAMPI) projects a gradual recovery for the Philippine automotive sector next year, anticipating that industry sales will rebound after missing the current year's ambitious target of 500,000 units. Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, CAMPI President Jose Maria M. Atienza highlighted that consumer demand remains positive, particularly in the latter half of the year, with trends expected to sustain momentum into the future.

2026 Sales Forecast and Market Adjustments

For 2026, the group estimates total industry sales to range between 470,000 and 480,000 units. This projection indicates a shortfall from CAMPI's full-year target of 500,000 units but signals a stabilization after recent declines. Overall vehicle sales are projected to decline by approximately 3.4% to 5.2% by the end of 2026 compared to the 496,900 units sold in 2025.

Also read Philippine Auto Sales Reclaim 40,000-Unit Mark in October 2026

Looking further ahead, automotive sales are expected to reach 500,000 units in 2027, representing a growth rate of 3.9% to 5.9%. CAMPI Marketing Committee Chairman Beatrice Villegas described 2026 as a pivotal year of adjustment for the Philippine automotive industry, noting that while sales have faced significant pressure, underlying demand remains resilient and electrified vehicles are steadily gaining market ground.

October Sales Data and Commercial Challenges

According to a report released by CAMPI and the Truck Manufacturers' Association Inc. (TMA) on Friday, total automotive sales slipped by 7.8% to 36,938 units in October from the 40,081 units sold in the same month last year. Including other industry data, total vehicle sales reached 40,394 units in October. Mr. Atienza emphasized that these sustained monthly sales figures reflect the industry's continued momentum despite facing substantial market headwinds throughout the year.

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In October, passenger car sales rose by 2.4% to 8,353 units from the 8,155 units sold last year. On a monthly basis, sales of passenger cars increased by 7.1% from the 7,799 units sold in September. However, commercial vehicle sales dropped by 10.5% to 28,585 units from 31,926 units sold last year. Month on month, sales of commercial vehicles rose by 2.4% from 27,922 in September, showing some recent stabilization in that segment.

Broken down, sales of light commercial vehicles plunged by 10.5% to 20,176 units in October from 22,538 units sold last year. Light-duty truck sales plunged by 30.6% to 459 units from 661 units last year, while medium-duty truck sales declined by 4% to 338 units from the 352 units sold a year prior. For the January to October period, total vehicle sales slipped by 10.1% to 344,929 units from the 383,852 units sold last year. Including non-CAMPI and non-TMA brands, total vehicles sales from January to October reached 389,000 units.

Surge in Electric Vehicle Demand

Despite the broader market challenges, demand for electric vehicles (EVs) remained strong throughout the year. In October, total EV (xEV) sales surged by 184.6% to 10,491 units from the 3,686 units sold last year. On a monthly basis, xEV sales jumped by 17.1% from the 8,957 units sold in September. The segment, which includes battery electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and hybrid (HEV) vehicles, saw a 166.1% surge in year-to-date sales to 65,793 units.

BEV sales skyrocketed by 654.7% to 2,649 units in October, while its end-October sales more than quadrupled (348.3%) to 19,586 units. In October, PHEV sales jumped by 587.6% to 1,891 units, while HEV sales nearly doubled (94.5%) to 5,951 units. Over the 10-month period, PHEV sales skyrocketed by 1,229.3% to 12,562 units, while HEV sales jumped by 73.3% to 33,645 units. CAMPI Vice President Rhys Alexei Y. Murillo said xEV sales are expected to account for 30% of total automotive sales by end-2026.

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Its market share will likely increase to up to 35% in 2027. However, he noted that internal combustion vehicles (ICE) are expected to still have a bigger share in the overall market. Mr. Murillo stated that ICE is not totally going away, especially in the Philippines where different needs, roads, and conditions make it not as easy as substituting one technology for another immediately.

Top Automakers and Market Share

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. remained the market leader despite its end-October sales falling by 7.3% to 171,689 units. This was followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. even after the 25.4% drop in its ten-month sales to 54,263 units. Coming in third is Suzuki Phils. Inc. despite the 16.5% decline in its end-October sales to 15,268 units.

Ford Motor Company Phils. Inc. ranked fourth even as sales slumped 36.9% to 11,752 units, while Honda Cars Philippines Inc. placed fifth despite the 20.4% decline in sales to 10,710 units. These figures illustrate the competitive landscape and the varying degrees of resilience among major automotive brands operating in the Philippine market during a period of economic and structural adjustment.